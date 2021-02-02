COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Over 37.5 lakh beneficiaries receive the jab in India

Representative image

At least 37,58,843 beneficiaries have, so far, been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 69,215 sessions, the health ministry has said in a provisional report.

The government proposed a budget outlay of Rs 2,23,846 crore for health and wellbeing in 2021-2022 on February 1, an increase of 137 percent from the previous year, with Rs 35,000 crore earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming fiscal.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lauded the move and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for moving health and well-being to the centre stage of India's governance as the country battled COVID-19.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

PM Modi launched the vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers getting the jab.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford-AstraZeneca stable that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. Several states have now extended the drive to cover other frontline workers like police and civic body staff.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> A total of 40,782 healthcare staffers were administeredCOVID-19 vaccines at 531 centres held on February 1 across Maharashtra, taking the tally of those inoculated so far to more than 3 lakh, the state government said. According to an official statement, 40,311 of the beneficiaries were administered Covishield vaccine. The remaining 471 beneficiaries received Covaxin jabs, the government said.

> The Goa health department has warned of discontinuing the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the private hospitals which are found to be inoculating people who are not healthcare workers.

> Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has emphasised the need to scale up COVID-19 vaccination and asked everyone to exercise caution to contain any possibility of resurgence of the infection.

> As many as 5,700 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on the day, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 33,452, a senior health official said. A total of 7,614 health workers were to be administered the vaccine across 85 sessions the day, out of which 5,700 could be given the jabs which is 75 percent coverage, he said.

> Consignments of made-in-India vaccines have reached Algeria and South Africa. "Arrival in Algeria. A trusted partnership stands renewed," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on the day, using the hashtag 'Vaccine Maitri'.

> The Gandhian spirit of protecting the society's most vulnerable is being invoked by health officials as the UK achieved its target of administering life-saving jabs to a majority of care home residents and staff as part of its COVID-19 phased vaccination programme.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,87,252 Arunachal Pradesh 9,651 Assam 38,106 Bihar 1,48,293 Chandigarh 3,447 Chhattisgarh 72,704 Delhi 56,818 Goa 4,117 Gujarat 2,47,891 Haryana 1,25,977 Himachal Pradesh 27,734 Jharkhand 40,860 Karnataka 3,15,370 Kerala 1,65,171 Madhya Pradesh 2,98,376 Maharashtra 2,69,064 Odisha 2,06,424 Punjab 57,499 Rajasthan 3,30,797 Tamil Nadu 1,05,821 Telangana 1,68,606 Uttar Pradesh 4,63,793 Uttarakhand 31,288 West Bengal 2,43,143 Miscellaneous 52,120

Here is the state-wise vaccination data:

(With inputs from PTI)