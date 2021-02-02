MARKET NEWS

February 02, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka logs 388 fresh COVID-19 cases; 3 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 37.5 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country till now

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 315th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,07,57,610 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,392 deaths. A total of 1,04,34,983 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,68,235 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.56 percent of th
e total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97 percent. Globally, over 10 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 22.36 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 37.5 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 02, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Karnataka LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 388 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

    Karnataka logged 388 new COVID-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 9,39,775 and the toll to 12,220, the health department said yesterday. The day also saw 470 patients getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively 9,39,775 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,220 deaths and 9,21,592 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. Of the 5,944 active cases, 5,799 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 145 are in Intensive Care Units. (PTI)

  • February 02, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | 322 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, 5 deaths

    Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,05,689 yesterday with the addition of 322 fresh cases, while five fatalities pushed the toll to 3,706, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,97,859 after 58 people were discharged from hospitals while 462 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 4,124 active cases, he said. (PTI)

  • February 02, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 315th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

Video of the day

