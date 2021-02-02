Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka logs 388 fresh COVID-19 cases; 3 more die

Coronavirus in Karnataka LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 388 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
Karnataka logged 388 new COVID-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 9,39,775 and the toll to 12,220, the health department said yesterday. The day also saw 470 patients getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively 9,39,775 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,220 deaths and 9,21,592 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. Of the 5,944 active cases, 5,799 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 145 are in Intensive Care Units. (PTI)