COVID-19 | More virulent strains may develop due to irrational use of plasma therapy, warn experts
Raising concerns that plasma therapy may even turn counter-productive and catalyse the development of more virulent strains, the letter addressed to Principal Scientific Advisor Dr Vijay Raghavan stated: “This raises the possibility of more virulent strains developing due to irrational use of plasma therapy which can fuel the pandemic.”
May 11, 2021 / 06:16 PM IST
Several top doctors and health experts across the country have written to the Centre’s Principal Scientific Advisor, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria, and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava, raising concerns over the “irrational and non-scientific” use of plasma therapy for treating COVID-19.
Many hospitals across the country are rampantly using convalescent plasma – virus neutralising antibodies collected from recovered coronavirus patients – to treat severe COVID-19 cases, and health experts have warned against this practice.
The doctors and public health experts wrote in the letter addressed to Principal Scientific Advisor Dr Vijay Raghavan: “We are writing to you as concerned clinicians, public health professionals, and scientists from India about the irrational and non-scientific use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 in the country.”
They further wrote in the letter that the Centre must intervene to stop the harassment that thousands of COVID-19 patients and their families are subjected to as they are sent out hunting for plasma donors to save their loved ones.
Citing multiple trials that have established how plasma therapy offers no benefit in COVID-19 treatment, the scientists and health experts wrote: “Current research evidence unanimously indicates that there is no benefit offered by convalescent plasma for treatment of Covid-19. However, it continues to be prescribed rampantly in hospitals across India. Families of patients run from pillar-to-post for getting plasma, which is in short supply.”
It concluded by saying: “We request you to urgently review the guidelines and remove this unnecessary therapy which has no benefit but is only causing harassment of patients, their families, and even COVID-19 survivors who are being pressured to donate plasma.”Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here