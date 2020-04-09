Coronavirus pandemic | Fumigation chambers, UV-light booths likely to greet you at work after lockdown ends

Many are eagerly awaiting the coronavirus lockdown to end so that they can go back to their office. When that happens, there is a chance that you would be greeted by fumigation chambers at the door.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Ministry of Science and Technology has approved the development of fumigation chambers that use hydrogen peroxide to disinfect a person’s body and clothes.

The ministry has also approved booths with ultraviolet light, which helps in decontaminating surfaces.

While the fumigation chambers are purportedly going to be kept at the entrance of educational institutions, malls and government offices, UV light booths are more for use in hospital settings.

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram has prepared the prototypes of the both the devices. However, for commercial use, fumigation chambers will be manufactured by the Centre-run HLL Infratech Services Limited (HITES), whereas the booths will be manufactured by Hindustan Machine Tools in Kerala.

Neither of the devices is likely to cost more than Rs 25,000, a source told the newspaper, adding that at least 50 units of the fumigation chamber are already under development.

The fumigation chamber is five feet wide and seven feet high. Sensors fitted in it detect entry and tubes emit puffs of hydrogen peroxide. SCTIMST Director Asha Kishore told the publication, “It takes five seconds to decontaminate. There is no odour or dampness. When the person exits, a UV system will decontaminate the space.”

The booth has been designed to help doctors minimise contact with patients. It has a tunnel for a doctor to examine a patient sitting in the chamber. They can see each other through a glass wall. After the examination is complete, the patient can leave and the area is decontaminated with the help of UV light.

According to the science and technology ministry, this is the safest prototype of a fumigation chamber, with an individual being exposed to 1/50of the upper limit of hydrogen peroxide as prescribed by WHO.