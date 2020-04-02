App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

The BMC has also formed a 'corona war room' in its disaster control unit, which will be functional round-the- clock and various activities like planning, prevention and management of the pandemic will be conducted there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made public the GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas in the city on its website on April 2, officials said.

Two days ago, the BMC had announced the GIS mapping of coronavirus-affected areas in the city, besides setting set up a 'war room' to monitor the viral infection in the city and take steps to prevent its spread.

The civic body had said that with the help of the maps, residents in those areas could take precautions more vigilantly, and people visiting those places for any work could take preventive measures.

Close

The maps of the areas where there are higher number of coronavirus cases will be posted on the BMC website to provide information about it to the public, civic chief Praveen Pardeshi had said in a release.

related news

A BMC spokesperson said that the citizens can check these coronavirus-affected areas on the offical MCGM website.

The BMC has also formed a 'corona war room' in its disaster control unit, which will be functional round-the- clock and various activities like planning, prevention and management of the pandemic will be conducted there.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has sent two senior IAS officers - Ashwini Bhide and Dr Ramaswamy N - on deputation to the BMC to take steps to contain the spread of the deadly disease in the country's financial capital.

Bhide, the former managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), will work as coordinator of the war room that will collect and analyse the data on coronavirus disease.

So far, 181 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mumbai city and BMC has demarcated 146 containment zones across the city to avoid spread of coronavirus.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified over 145 "containment zones" across the city and sealed some of them completely with the help of police to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #India #lockdown #MCGM

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.