Coronavirus News Live Updates: Gujarat records 424 new COVID-19 cases, highest in a month

February 26, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

infections were reported in a day, while thedeath toll increased to 1,56,705 with 138 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. On January 29,18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours after which it stayed below 15,000. The daily deaths were registered above 130 after a gap of 26 days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,38,501 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.21 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent. The active caseload increased to 1,51,708 which comprises 1.37 percent of the total infections,the data stated.Globally, more than 11.2 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.83 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 1.19 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

: Today is the 338th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The daily rise in coronavirus infections in India was recorded above 15,000 after nearly a month taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,10,46,914, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. A total 16,738