February 26, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Gujarat records 424 new COVID-19 cases, highest in a month

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 338th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 338th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The daily rise in coronavirus infections in India was recorded above 15,000 after nearly a month taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,10,46,914, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. A total 16,738
infections were reported in a day, while thedeath toll increased to 1,56,705 with 138 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. On January 29,18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours after which it stayed below 15,000. The daily deaths were registered above 130 after a gap of 26 days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,38,501 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.21 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent. The active caseload increased to 1,51,708 which comprises 1.37 percent of the total infections,the data stated.Globally, more than 11.2 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.83 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 1.19 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
    Source: Reuters
    Moneycontrol.com
  February 26, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US loosens Pfizer vaccine shipping regulations

    US regulators are allowing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped and stored at less-frigid temperatures, which should ease distribution and administration of one of the two vaccines authorized for emergency use in the country. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it's allowing the additional option after reviewing new data from New York-based Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.

    The FDA said the vaccine, which is shipped in frozen vials, now can be transported and stored for up to two weeks at the temperatures of freezers commonly found in pharmacies. That's after Pfizer provided the FDA with data on Feb. 19 that showed its vaccine remains stable for up to two weeks at those standard freezer temperatures.

  February 26, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Whatever vaccine is available, take it: Anthony Fauci

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says if a coronavirus vaccine is available, regardless of which one, take it. The top US infectious disease expert told NBC on Thursday a third vaccine becoming available “is nothing but good news” and would help control of the pandemic. US regulators announced on Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine offers strong protection against severe COVID-19. It's expected to be approved soon by the FDA.

    Fauci warns people not to hold off on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while waiting for the slightly more effective Pfizer or Moderna shots. He says it's a race “between the virus and getting vaccines into people” and “the longer one waits not getting vaccinated, the better chance the virus has to get a variant or a mutation.” 

  February 26, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 220 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi; no fresh death

    Delhi recorded 220 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, while no fresh death was registered, as per data shared by officials. This is the fourth time the single-day fatality count has been nil this month. On Wednesday, 200 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were registered, pushing the toll to 10,905.

    On all preceding days, spanning February 1-23, the count of daily cases had been recorded below 200. Delhi had recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 28. From January 15-26, the daily figures ranged from 148 on January 25 to 299 on January 16, according to official data. No COVID-19-related death was recorded in Delhi on February 17, the third time single-day fatality count had stood nil in this month. On February 9 too, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered, the first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months. No death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 13 as well.

  February 26, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | China approves two more domestic COVID-19 vaccines, increasing number to four

    China's National Medical Products Administration said on Thursday that it had approved two more COVID-19 vaccines for public use, increasing the number of domestic vaccines approved in China to four. The two newly approved vaccines are made by CanSino Biologics Inc and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

    They join a vaccine from Sinovac Biotech approved earlier this month, and another from Sinopharm's Beijing unit approved last year. So far, China has not approved COVID-19 vaccines developed by Western drug makers. Sinopharm's Wuhan unit said on Wednesday its vaccine had an efficacy rate of 72.51 percent against the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus, citing interim analysis of late-stage clinical trial data, without offering more details. It is one of two candidates from Sinopharm that have entered Phase III clinical trials overseas, and was earlier given to a limited group of people at higher infection risk.

  February 26, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Six new cases push Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 12,198

    Nagaland on Thursday reported six fresh cases of COVID-19, which took the state's tally to 12,198, a health official said. No COVID-19 case was reported in the northeastern state between Monday and Wednesday. "6 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. 5 in Kohima and 1 in Dimapur. Also, 1 +ve patient of COVID-19 recovered in Dimapur," Minister for Health, S Pangnyu Phom tweeted. As many as 11,942 patients have recovered from the infection so far and the state now has 13 active cases, he said.

  February 26, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Czech Republic confirms first case of COVID-19 South African variant

    The Czech Republic has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry had reported some new COVID-19 infections suspected to be from the South African variant this week. The central European country has sought to rein in a fast-rising COVID-19 infection rate, which has also been accelerated by the spread of the British variant of the virus in past weeks.

  February 26, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Gujarat records 424 new COVID-19 cases, highest in a month

    Gujarat recorded 424 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily count in a month, taking the tally to 2,68,571, while more than 300 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. On January 24, as many as 410 new COVID-19 cases had emerged in the state in a span of 24 hours and since then, the daily infections have been below the 400-mark. This mark was breached on Thursday when Gujarat recorded 424 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 2,68,571, said a release by the health department.

  February 26, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 338th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

