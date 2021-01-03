MARKET NEWS

January 03, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: DCGI briefs media on COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.03 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.49 lakh related deaths so far. The regulator is expected to grant an emergency use authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine soon

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 285th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.03 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.49 lakh deaths. A total of 99.27 lakh patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recovery rate continues
to rise and now stands at 96.2 percent. However, there are 2.49 lakh active cases in the country. Globally, more than 8.4 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 18.3 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator is expected to grant a similar approval soon.
  • January 03, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Dr. VG Somani, the Drugs Controller General of India, is providing details of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

  • January 03, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | DCGI: Subject Expert Committee has recommended allowing restricted use of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

  • January 03, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The DCGI will be holding a news conference on the COVID-19 vaccine shortly. At least two vaccine candidates are awaiting final emergency use authorisation from the authority.

  • January 03, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Thailand reports 315 new COVID-19 cases in second wave

    Thailand confirmed 315 new COVID-19 cases today in a second wave of infection where the majority of the cases were local transmission. The new cases include 21 cases imported from abroad, the government's COVID-19 taskforce said. Thailand has confirmed a total of 7,694 cases and 64 deaths since its first case last January. (Input from Reuters)

  • January 03, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Explained: Drugs Controller General of India

    The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and is responsible approving licences for drugs. The agency comes under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and also prescribes standards for manufacturing, sale and import of drugs in the country. Dr. VG Somani is the current DCGI.

    At least two COVID-19 vaccine candidates are awaiting final emergency use authorisation from the agency.

  • January 03, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 17,48,99,783 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (January 3). Of these, 9,58,125 were tested yesterday.

  • January 03, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will be holding a news conference on the COVID-19 vaccine about an hour from now. At least two vaccine candidates are awaiting final emergency use authorisation from the DCGI.

  • January 03, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | As many as 18,177 new COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.2 percent.

  • January 03, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 2,47,220. As many as 99,27,310 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • January 03, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,49,435, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • January 03, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,03,23,965 (1.03 crore), according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • January 03, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries that have begun their inoculation drives against COVID-19 also started reporting some cases of adverse reactions to Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine and Russia’s Sputnik V.

    Yesterday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that COVID-19 vaccines that get approval will be safe and urged people to not believe in rumours. "I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours. Ensuring safety and efficacy of vaccine is our priority. Different kinds of rumours were spread during polio immunisation but people took the vaccine and India is now polio-free," the union minister said.

    Read | Finland, Mexico report adverse effects to Pfizer vaccine; Argentina sees reactions to Sputnik V: Report

