Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 38.71 crore samples tested for COVID-19 in India, 19.29 lakh in last 24 hours, says ICMR

June 18, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Today's COVID-19 data highlights:

- 62.48k new cases, 1587 new deaths, 88.98k new recoveries, 28k dip in active cases

- Deaths below 1 lakh for the 11th consecutive day. Below 70k for the 4th day

- New deaths lowest in 61 days (including backlog reporting)

- Kerala reports 12.5k new cases, Maharashtra 9.8k, Tamil Nadu 9.1k

- Maharashtra reports 636 (including 400 backlog) new deaths, Tamil Nadu 210, Karnataka 138

- 7 states/UTs report rise in active cases

- West Bengal reporting rise in active cases for the 8th day

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -30% (world average is -5%)

- Brazil has reported more new cases than India in the last 7 days. Brazil reported a 19% rise in new cases in the last 7 days compared to -30% in India

- 32.59 lakh new vaccinations. 26.89 crore total. 28.54 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 4.04 lakh second dose

- 19.29 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 3.24% (3.48% the previous day)

- TPR below 5% for the 11th day, below 4% for the 4th day

- Test positivity rate: Kerala 10.85%, Meghalaya 10.02%, Goa 8.60%. Uttar Pradesh 0.09%, Madhya Pradesh 0.20%, Bihar 0.34%