MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
June 18, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 38.71 crore samples tested for COVID-19 in India, 19.29 lakh in last 24 hours, says ICMR

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 26.89 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.97 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,83,490 deaths. A total of 2,85,80,647 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 7,98,656 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 2.68 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 96.03 percent. Globally, more than 17.73 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 38.40 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 26.89 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • June 18, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | As India prepares for a possible third wave of COVID-19 after a devasting second wave, a new study has found that children may not be severely affected by the next wave. A COVID-19 sero-prevalence study conducted under WHO (World Health Organization) Unity by experts, including doctors from the AIIMS, found that SARS-CoV-2 sero-positivity rate among children is high and comparable to the adult population. Hence, it is unlikely that any future third wave of the prevailing COVID-19 variant would disproportionately affect children aged two years and above, the study said.

    Read more | Third wave of COVID-19 unlikely to hit children disproportionately, finds WHO-AIIMS survey

  • June 18, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Thane district's COVID-19 tally up by 469, death toll by 37

    With the addition of 469 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,26,945, an official said today. These cases were reported yesterday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 37 patients during the day, taking the death toll in the district to 10,427. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.97 per cent at present, he added. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 18, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Today's COVID-19 data highlights:

    - 62.48k new cases, 1587 new deaths, 88.98k new recoveries, 28k dip in active cases

    - Deaths below 1 lakh for the 11th consecutive day. Below 70k for the 4th day

    - New deaths lowest in 61 days (including backlog reporting)

    - Kerala reports 12.5k new cases, Maharashtra 9.8k, Tamil Nadu 9.1k

    - Maharashtra reports 636 (including 400 backlog) new deaths, Tamil Nadu 210, Karnataka 138

    - 7 states/UTs report rise in active cases

    - West Bengal reporting rise in active cases for the 8th day

    - Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -30% (world average is -5%)

    - Brazil has reported more new cases than India in the last 7 days. Brazil reported a 19% rise in new cases in the last 7 days compared to -30% in India  

    - 32.59 lakh new vaccinations. 26.89 crore total. 28.54 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 4.04 lakh second dose

    - 19.29 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 3.24% (3.48% the previous day)

    - TPR below 5% for the 11th day, below 4% for the 4th day 

    - Test positivity rate: Kerala 10.85%, Meghalaya 10.02%, Goa 8.60%. Uttar Pradesh 0.09%, Madhya Pradesh 0.20%, Bihar 0.34%

  • June 18, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 2,97,62,793, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 18, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 2,85,80,647  COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • June 18, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 7,98,656, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • June 18, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 3,83,490, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • June 18, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 38,71,67,696 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to June 17 with 19,29,476 samples being tested on Thursday.

  • June 18, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 million: Reuters tally

    Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million yesterday, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the United States and Britain, several nations have vaccine shortages as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain around the world. It took over a year for the COVID-19 death toll to hit 2 million, while the next 2 million were recorded in just 166 days, according to a Reuters analysis. The top five countries by total number of deaths -- the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and Mexico -- represent about 50 percent of all deaths in the world, while Peru, Hungary, Bosnia, the Czech Republic and Gibraltar have the highest death rates when adjusted for population. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 18, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Australia LIVE Updates | Sydney reinstates masks to contain Delta COVID-19 variant

    Australia's New South Wales (NSW) reverted on Friday to making the wearing of masks mandatory on public transport in Sydney, as a cluster of the highly-infectious coronavirus Delta variant expanded to a fourth person. Authorities said all planned outdoor events with good COVID-19 safety plans can proceed in the country's largest city. The latest cluster, the first in the state in more than a month, was traced back to a driver who occasionally used to transport overseas airline crew. Health officials said the latest case likely picked up the virus through minimal contact with an infected person in a Sydney shopping centre. (Reuters)

  • June 18, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 3,018 new COVID-19 cases, 64 fresh fatalities

    West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,74,249 yesterday as 3,018 more people tested positive for the infection, while 64 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 17,182, a health bulletin said. As many as 2,033 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.34 percent. (PTI)

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.