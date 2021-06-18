Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 38.71 crore samples tested for COVID-19 in India, 19.29 lakh in last 24 hours, says ICMR

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | As India prepares for a possible third wave of COVID-19 after a devasting second wave, a new study has found that children may not be severely affected by the next wave. A COVID-19 sero-prevalence study conducted under WHO (World Health Organization) Unity by experts, including doctors from the AIIMS, found that SARS-CoV-2 sero-positivity rate among children is high and comparable to the adult population. Hence, it is unlikely that any future third wave of the prevailing COVID-19 variant would disproportionately affect children aged two years and above, the study said.
