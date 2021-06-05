Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha receives 2 bids through global tender for COVID-19 vaccine procurement

June 05, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | No decision on granting indemnity to vaccine manufacturers yet, says Govt

No decision on granting indemnity to any foreign or Indian Covid vaccine-manufactures has been taken yet, the government said Friday, underlining these decisions are to be taken "in the interest of nation and people". NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul's statement came over the issue of offering indemnity to Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

He said the issue has come up in the context of foreign companies, specifically Pfizer, and that the government is engaging with the US pharma major and others making such a demand. "In principle, they (foreign manufacturers) expect indemnity to be given. This is what they have said has been the case all over the world. We have also checked with other countries and the World Health Organization. "Yes, indeed they have supplied vaccines only after such indemnities have been given. This appears to be the fact. Particular companies have requested and we are in negotiation with them but there is no decision at the moment," Paul told a press conference here in response to a question. Click here to read more...