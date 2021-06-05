MARKET NEWS

June 05, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha receives 2 bids through global tender for COVID-19 vaccine procurement

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 22.75 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.85 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,40,702 deaths. A total of 2,65,97,655 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 16,35,993 active COVID-19 cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.73 percent of the total caseload, the
data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 93.08 percent. Globally, more than 17.2 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 36.98 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 22.75 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • June 05, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | No deaths among patients getting re-infected post-vaccination: AIIMS study

    A recent study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on breakthrough infections during April-May 2021 during the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, has found that there were no deaths among vaccinated persons who were getting re-infected with COVID-19.

    This was the first genomic sequence study conducted on breakthrough infections in India during the second wave. In layman terms, breakthrough infections are COVID-19 re-infections in vaccinated persons. The AIIMS Delhi study on breakthrough infections confirmed that even in re-infected COVID-19 patients with a very high viral load, no death was reported among those who had received even one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Click here to read more...

  • June 05, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Odisha receives 2 bids through global tender for Covid vaccine procurement

    Amid a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines across the country, Odisha has received two bids through a global tender for procuring doses, an official said on Friday, the last day to take part in the process. However, the names of the two bidders were not revealed. The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL), which had floated the global tender, has received two bids, a senior health and family welfare department official said.

  • June 05, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | No decision on granting indemnity to vaccine manufacturers yet, says Govt

    No decision on granting indemnity to any foreign or Indian Covid vaccine-manufactures has been taken yet, the government said Friday, underlining these decisions are to be taken "in the interest of nation and people". NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul's statement came over the issue of offering indemnity to Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

    He said the issue has come up in the context of foreign companies, specifically Pfizer, and that the government is engaging with the US pharma major and others making such a demand. "In principle, they (foreign manufacturers) expect indemnity to be given. This is what they have said has been the case all over the world. We have also checked with other countries and the World Health Organization. "Yes, indeed they have supplied vaccines only after such indemnities have been given. This appears to be the fact. Particular companies have requested and we are in negotiation with them but there is no decision at the moment," Paul told a press conference here in response to a question. Click here to read more...

  • June 05, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Serum Institute gets DCGI's nod to manufacture Sputnik V in India

    The DCGI has granted permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test and analysis with certain conditions, official sources said on Friday. The Pune-based firm has collaborated with Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow in Russia for developing Sputnik V at its licensed Hadapsar facility.

    "The DCGI has granted permission to the Serum Institute to manufacture the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test and analysis at its licensed Hadapsar facility with certain conditions," an official source said. The company had submitted an application to the DCGI in this regard on Thursday. Continue reading...

  • June 05, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad restrictions to be eased: Maha Dy CM

    The coronavirus positivity rates of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic areas were on the decline and a decision has been taken to offer some relaxation in restrictions, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday. He was speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in the district.

    "The positivity rate in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad is 5 per cent and less than 5 per cent respectively. So a decision was taken in today's meeting to offer some relaxation in restrictions in these areas. However, in rural areas of the district, the rate is 12-13 per cent," Pawar said. Pawar said the authorities will wait for two days and implement the decision to offer relaxation in restrictions in the twin cities from Monday.

  • June 05, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Punjab reports 71 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,009 cases

    Punjab on Friday registered 71 more fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 14,927, while 2,009 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 5,76,119, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases declined to 26,277 from 28,673 on Thursday.

    Ten deaths were reported from Patiala, nine from Sangrur, eight from Bathinda and seven from Ludhiana, the bulletin said. Ludhiana reported 200 fresh cases, followed by Jalandhar (168), Kapurthala (156) and Bathinda (145). The state's positivity rate dropped to 2.98 percent from 3.21 percent on Thursday. With 4,314 more recoveries, the number of cured persons in the state reached 5,34,915,  as per the bulletin.

  • June 05, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Assam reports 4,548 new COVID-19 cases, 54 fresh fatalities

    Assam's COVID-19 tally soared to 4,28,933 on Friday as 4,548 more people tested positive for the infection, while 54 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 3,577, a health bulletin said. The highest number of fresh fatalities were reported in Kamrup Metropolitan district, Cachar and Tinsukia (six each), followed by five in Karbi Anglong and four in Dibrugarh, it said.

    The state now has 50,765 active cases. As many as 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other reasons.

  • June 05, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | US lawmakers hail move to send Covid vaccines to India, other countries

    Top American lawmakers on Friday applauded the Biden Administration for its decision to distribute 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries. I applaud the Biden Administration's commitment to getting COVID-19 vaccines to countries that need them most, Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus said. As Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, I believe this is an excellent opportunity to help India respond to their current, dangerous surge, Cornyn said in a tweet. 

  • June 05, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Over 33.5 lakh vaccine doses administered on June 4

    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 22.75 crore, with 33,57,713  doses being administered Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. It said 16,23,602 beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 31,217 in the same category their second dose on Friday. 

    Cumulatively, 2,58,45,901 people in the age group across 36 states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,18,299 their second dose since the vaccination drive began for them from May 1. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose, the ministry said.
     

Video of the day

