Coronavirus lockdown: How to apply for curfew e-pass

Coronavirus lockdown: Check out how you can apply for curfew e-pass
To curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till May 3. Depending on the graph of coronavirus some restrictions might be lifted after April 20.
The main aim of lockdown is to curb the spread of coronavirus by maintaining social distancing, restriction of movement of people from one place to another.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates
Since essential services are operating in India, the state government has started an e-pass system. Using the e-pass or movement pass, one can avail these facilities. Under the supervision of police or government, one is eligible to move outside their locality or society by using a pass.
Through e-pass one can use or provide the essential services like medical care, health care, chemists, police and security personnel, media services, electricity and water department, animal fodder and ration shops.
New rules for extended lockdown: What is allowed, what is not
Here is how you can apply for an e-pass for your state using the movement pass website given below:
AndhraPradesh : https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/CV/CVOrganizationRegistration
Assam: http://103.8.249.88/applyonline/index.php/gatepasscontrol/applycaronline
Bihar: https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/login.do?
Chandigarh: http://admser.chd.nic.in/dpc/Default.aspx
Chhattisgarh: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allsoft.corona
Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/
Goa: https://goaonline.gov.in/Public/UserRegistration_af
Gujarat: https://www.digitalgujarat.gov.in/Citizen/CitizenService.aspx
Haryana: https://covidssharyana.in
Himachal Pradesh: http://covidepass.hp.gov.in/apply-for-e-pass/
Jammu and Kashmir: https://jammu.nic.in/covid19/
Jharkhand: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pragyaam.grid.mobile&hl=en_IN
Karnataka: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mygate.express&hl=en
Kerala: https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in
Kolkata: https://coronapass.kolkatapolice.org
Madhya Pradesh: https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19/
Maharashtra: https://covid19.mhpolice.in
Manipur: https://tengbang.in/StrandedForm.aspx
Meghalaya: https://megedistrict.gov.in/login.do?
Odisha: http://epass.ocac.in
Pondicherry: https://covid19.py.gov.in
Punjab: https://epasscovid19.pais.net.in
Rajasthan: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.datainfosys.rajasthanpolice.publicapp
Uttar Pradesh: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/
Uttarakhand: https://policecitizenportal.uk.gov.in/e_pass/Home/Index
Tamil Nadu: https://serviceonline.gov.in/tamilnadu/login.do?
Telangana: https://covid19.telangana.gov.in
How to apply for state-wise movement pass
Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective state, UT or city
Step 2: Select the ‘apply e-pass’ tab
Step 4: Fill the e-pass form with all the required details
Step 5: Upload the supporting documents, if any, and submit your application
Step 6: Once your pass is approved, you will receive the message from the authority
Step 7: Take a print-out of the e-pass and carry it with you while going outEssential services list for curfew e-pass
- Low & order magisterial duties
- Vehicle (Truck, cars, bike for emergency only)
- Police
- Fire
- Electricity
- Water
- Food Supply
- Health worker
- Bank
- Media
- Patient
- Death case
- Medical services
Information required to apply for curfew passes
- Applicants District
- Town
- Name
- Mobile Number
- Govenment ID
- Vehicle registration number (RC book)
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!