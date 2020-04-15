App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown: How to apply for curfew e-pass

Coronavirus lockdown: Check out how you can apply for curfew e-pass

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

To curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till May 3. Depending on the graph of coronavirus some restrictions might be lifted after April 20.

The main aim of lockdown is to curb the spread of coronavirus by maintaining social distancing, restriction of movement of people from one place to another.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

Since essential services are operating in India, the state government has started an e-pass system. Using the e-pass or movement pass, one can avail these facilities. Under the supervision of police or government, one is eligible to move outside their locality or society by using a pass.

related news

Through e-pass one can use or provide the essential services like medical care, health care, chemists, police and security personnel, media services, electricity and water department, animal fodder and ration shops.

New rules for extended lockdown: What is allowed, what is not

Here is how you can apply for an e-pass for your state using the movement pass website given below:

AndhraPradesh : https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/CV/CVOrganizationRegistration

Assam: http://103.8.249.88/applyonline/index.php/gatepasscontrol/applycaronline

Bihar: https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/login.do?

Chandigarh: http://admser.chd.nic.in/dpc/Default.aspx

Chhattisgarh: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allsoft.corona

Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/

Goa: https://goaonline.gov.in/Public/UserRegistration_af

Gujarat: https://www.digitalgujarat.gov.in/Citizen/CitizenService.aspx

Haryana: https://covidssharyana.in

Himachal Pradesh: http://covidepass.hp.gov.in/apply-for-e-pass/

Jammu and Kashmir: https://jammu.nic.in/covid19/

Jharkhand: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pragyaam.grid.mobile&hl=en_IN

Karnataka: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mygate.express&hl=en

Kerala: https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in

Kolkata: https://coronapass.kolkatapolice.org

Madhya Pradesh: https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19/

Maharashtra: https://covid19.mhpolice.in

Manipur: https://tengbang.in/StrandedForm.aspx

Meghalaya: https://megedistrict.gov.in/login.do?

Odisha: http://epass.ocac.in

Pondicherry: https://covid19.py.gov.in

Punjab: https://epasscovid19.pais.net.in

Rajasthan: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.datainfosys.rajasthanpolice.publicapp

Uttar Pradesh: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/

Uttarakhand: https://policecitizenportal.uk.gov.in/e_pass/Home/Index

Tamil Nadu: https://serviceonline.gov.in/tamilnadu/login.do?

Telangana: https://covid19.telangana.gov.in

How to apply for state-wise movement pass

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective state, UT or city

Step 2: Select the ‘apply e-pass’ tab

Step 4: Fill the e-pass form with all the required details

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents, if any, and submit your application

Step 6: Once your pass is approved, you will receive the message from the authority

Step 7: Take a print-out of the e-pass and carry it with you while going out

Essential services list for curfew e-pass

  • Low & order magisterial duties

  • Vehicle (Truck, cars, bike for emergency only)

  • Police

  • Fire

  • Electricity

  • Water

  • Food Supply

  • Health worker

  • Bank

  • Media

  • Patient

  • Death case

  • Medical services


Information required to apply for curfew passes

  • Applicants District

  • Town

  • Name

  • Mobile Number

  • Govenment ID

  • Vehicle registration number (RC book)

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:58 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #E-Pass #lockdown

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.