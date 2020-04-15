Coronavirus lockdown: How to apply for curfew e-pass

To curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till May 3. Depending on the graph of coronavirus some restrictions might be lifted after April 20.

The main aim of lockdown is to curb the spread of coronavirus by maintaining social distancing, restriction of movement of people from one place to another.

Since essential services are operating in India, the state government has started an e-pass system. Using the e-pass or movement pass, one can avail these facilities. Under the supervision of police or government, one is eligible to move outside their locality or society by using a pass.

Through e-pass one can use or provide the essential services like medical care, health care, chemists, police and security personnel, media services, electricity and water department, animal fodder and ration shops.

Here is how you can apply for an e-pass for your state using the movement pass website given below:

AndhraPradesh : https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/CV/CVOrganizationRegistration

Assam: http://103.8.249.88/applyonline/index.php/gatepasscontrol/applycaronline

Bihar: https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/login.do?

Chandigarh: http://admser.chd.nic.in/dpc/Default.aspx

Chhattisgarh: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allsoft.corona

Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/

Goa: https://goaonline.gov.in/Public/UserRegistration_af

Gujarat: https://www.digitalgujarat.gov.in/Citizen/CitizenService.aspx

Haryana: https://covidssharyana.in

Himachal Pradesh: http://covidepass.hp.gov.in/apply-for-e-pass/

Jammu and Kashmir: https://jammu.nic.in/covid19/

Jharkhand: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pragyaam.grid.mobile&hl=en_IN

Karnataka: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mygate.express&hl=en

Kerala: https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in

Kolkata: https://coronapass.kolkatapolice.org

Madhya Pradesh: https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19/

Maharashtra: https://covid19.mhpolice.in

Manipur: https://tengbang.in/StrandedForm.aspx

Meghalaya: https://megedistrict.gov.in/login.do?

Odisha: http://epass.ocac.in

Pondicherry: https://covid19.py.gov.in

Punjab: https://epasscovid19.pais.net.in

Rajasthan: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.datainfosys.rajasthanpolice.publicapp

Uttar Pradesh: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/

Uttarakhand: https://policecitizenportal.uk.gov.in/e_pass/Home/Index

Tamil Nadu: https://serviceonline.gov.in/tamilnadu/login.do?

Telangana: https://covid19.telangana.gov.in

How to apply for state-wise movement pass

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective state, UT or city

Step 2: Select the ‘apply e-pass’ tab

Step 4: Fill the e-pass form with all the required details

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents, if any, and submit your application

Step 6: Once your pass is approved, you will receive the message from the authority

Step 7: Take a print-out of the e-pass and carry it with you while going out



