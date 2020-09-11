Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 11, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 3,112 new COVID-19 cases, Bengal’s tally rises to 1.93 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 44.6 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 172nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 44,65,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 75,062 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.7 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.8 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.04 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | ICMR's sero-survey suggests India may have had 64 lakh COVID-19 infections by May itself
Citing results of its serological survey, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 64 lakh Indians had been already infected by COVID-19 by May. These cases were undiagnosed and the patients had developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus.
The sero-survey further revealed that for every confirmed COVID-19 case in May, there were 82-130 infections that went undetected.
Read the full story here
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 9.9 lakh with 23,446 new cases: Health Department
Maharashtra recorded its second-highest spike in COVID-19 cases at 23,446, which took the case tally to 9.9 lakh, a state health department official said.
The death toll increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities yesterday. The total number of recoveries has risen to 7 lakh.
Read more here
Coronavirus impact | India needs fresh fiscal stimulus to tide over COVID-19 crisis: IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that there is a need for fresh stimulus, notably investments on health, food and income support for vulnerable households, and support for enterprises because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more here
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | With 3,112 new COVID-19 cases, Bengal’s tally rises to 1.93 lakh
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,771 yesterday after 41 more patients succumbed to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said. The coronavirus tally also mounted to 1.93 lakh after 3,112 people, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, tested positive for the contagion.
Since September 9, 3,035 patients recovered from the infection taking the discharge rate to 85.9 percent. The number of active cases in the state stands at 23,377, the bulletin said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 44,65,863. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 34,71,783 patients have recovered, 75,062 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,19,018. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.8 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.04 lakh.
With over 63.76 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 172nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.