Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 3,112 new COVID-19 cases, Bengal’s tally rises to 1.93 lakh

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | ICMR's sero-survey suggests India may have had 64 lakh COVID-19 infections by May itself

Citing results of its serological survey, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 64 lakh Indians had been already infected by COVID-19 by May. These cases were undiagnosed and the patients had developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

The sero-survey further revealed that for every confirmed COVID-19 case in May, there were 82-130 infections that went undetected.

