Coronavirus state-wise tally April 28: Number of cases in Delhi crosses 3,000

With 8,590 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,548) and Delhi (3,108).
India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 29,435, including 934 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 21,632 are active cases while 6,868 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
The health ministry on April 27 said 85 districts across the country had not reported any new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with chief ministers indicated that the lockdown would continue after May 3 in hotspots, media reports suggest.
Haryana has made passes mandatory for those who travel from Delhi to Gurgaon and Faridabad.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1183
|235
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|36
|27
|1
|5
|Bihar
|345
|57
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|40
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|37
|32
|0
|8
|Delhi
|3108
|877
|54
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|3548
|394
|162
|11
|Haryana
|296
|183
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|22
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|546
|164
|7
|14
|Jharkhand
|82
|13
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|512
|193
|20
|16
|Kerala
|481
|355
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|20
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2168
|302
|110
|19
|Maharashtra
|8590
|1282
|369
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|118
|37
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|313
|71
|18
|26
|Rajasthan
|2262
|669
|46
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1937
|1101
|24
|28
|Telengana
|1004
|321
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|51
|33
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1955
|335
|31
|32
|West Bengal
|697
|109
|20
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|29435*
|6869
|934
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 3 million cases and more than 210,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage here.
