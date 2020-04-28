App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 28: Number of cases in Delhi crosses 3,000

With 8,590 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,548) and Delhi (3,108).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 29,435, including 934 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 21,632 are active cases while 6,868 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

related news

With 8,590 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,548) and Delhi (3,108).

The health ministry on April 27 said 85 districts across the country had not reported any new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with chief ministers indicated that the lockdown would continue after May 3 in hotspots, media reports suggest.

Haryana has made passes mandatory for those who travel from Delhi to Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Screen Shot 2020-04-28 at 8.39.38 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33110
2Andhra Pradesh118323531
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam36271
5Bihar345572
6Chandigarh40170
7Chhattisgarh37320
8Delhi310887754
9Goa770
10Gujarat3548394162
11Haryana2961833
12Himachal Pradesh40221
13Jammu and Kashmir5461647
14Jharkhand82133
15Karnataka51219320
16Kerala4813554
17Ladakh20140
18Madhya Pradesh2168302110
19Maharashtra85901282369
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha118371
24Puducherry830
25Punjab3137118
26Rajasthan226266946
27Tamil Nadu1937110124
28Telengana100432126
29Tripura220
30Uttarakhand51330
31Uttar Pradesh195533531
32West Bengal69710920
Total number of confirmed cases in India29435*6869934
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 3 million cases and more than 210,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on Apr 28, 2020 08:54 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.