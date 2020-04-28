Coronavirus state-wise tally April 28: Number of cases in Delhi crosses 3,000

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 29,435, including 934 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 21,632 are active cases while 6,868 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 8,590 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,548) and Delhi (3,108).

The health ministry on April 27 said 85 districts across the country had not reported any new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with chief ministers indicated that the lockdown would continue after May 3 in hotspots, media reports suggest.

Haryana has made passes mandatory for those who travel from Delhi to Gurgaon and Faridabad.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1183 235 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 27 1 5 Bihar 345 57 2 6 Chandigarh 40 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 8 Delhi 3108 877 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3548 394 162 11 Haryana 296 183 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 546 164 7 14 Jharkhand 82 13 3 15 Karnataka 512 193 20 16 Kerala 481 355 4 17 Ladakh 20 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2168 302 110 19 Maharashtra 8590 1282 369 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 118 37 1 24 Puducherry 8 3 0 25 Punjab 313 71 18 26 Rajasthan 2262 669 46 27 Tamil Nadu 1937 1101 24 28 Telengana 1004 321 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 51 33 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1955 335 31 32 West Bengal 697 109 20 Total number of confirmed cases in India 29435* 6869 934 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, over 3 million cases and more than 210,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.

