Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Constitution Day 2020: History and significance about India’s Samvidhan Diwas

In 2015, the Centre declared November 26 as the Constitution Day, also known as the 'Samvidhan Divas'.

Moneycontrol News
India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (Wikipedia)
India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (Wikipedia)

India celebrates Constitution Day on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Constitution of India was adopted on the day in 1949, and, thereafter, came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a republic.

In 2015, the Centre declared November 26 as the Constitution Day, also known as the Samvidhan Divas.

History

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from January 26, 1950.

Previously this day was celebrated as Law Day. However, in 2015, the 125th birth anniversary year of BR Ambedkar, who is known as the father of the Indian constitution, the central government decided to celebrate November 26 as 'Constitution Day' to promote Constitution values among citizens.

Significance

The day marks the adoption of the Constitution of India, also known as Bharatiya Saṃvidhana, is the supreme law of India. The document lays down the framework demarcating fundamental political code, structure, procedures, powers, and duties of government institutions and sets out fundamental rights, directive principles, and the duties of citizens. It is the longest written constitution of any country in the world.

Constitution Day celebration

Constitution Day is not a public holiday. On the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind along with all delegates read the Preamble to the Constitution of India at the All India Presiding Officers' Conference on November 26.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, NCC Naval and Independent INF Coy Unit cadets take preamble pledge at Port Blair to mark the day. The Pledge was administered by Commanding Officer Naval Unit Captain VK Trivedi.

The Ministry of Finance shared historic facts about the Constitution of India on the day.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, “As a responsible citizen, let us take pledge to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem.”

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also extended greetings on the day. “Congratulations to all the countrymen on Samvidhan Diwas. The constitution empowers us and also states the duty. Follow it,” he said.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 11:54 am

