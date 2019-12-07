Cong must be assertive, no delay in portfolio allocation: Chavan

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said his party must be assertive and have a voice in decision making in the coalition government it is part of along with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra.

There needs to be balance among the three parties that have formed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, he told news channel ABP Majha.

He said the three parties have come together on a common minimum programme and are bound by the Constitution of the country, and on this "there will be no compromise".

Queried on whether he or Prithviraj Chavan, both former CMs, would be part of the Thackeray government, he said it was the prerogative of the Congress leadership to decide on this.

"It is not about me or Prithviraj Chavan. The party leadership should ensure there is balance. Congress needs to be assertive and should have a voice in decision making," Chavan stressed.

On a question on dispute in allocation of portfolios, he said, "There is no dispute on allocation of portfolios. There is unanimity on 70-80 per cent portfolios. It is the prerogative of the chief minister to resolve issues about certain portfolios that all three parties feel should go to them."