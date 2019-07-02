Coal scam: Jindal Steel and Power refutes charges, says done 'no wrong'

As a Delhi court ordered framing of criminal conspiracy and cheating charges against JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal in a case pertaining to coal block allocation, the company July 2 denied the allegations and reiterated that it has done "no wrong".

The company's statement followed the special court's direction to frame charges against Jindal and four others in the case.

"JSPL categorically deny the charges and allegations and reiterate that our company has done no wrong and we are confident that the truth will emerge during the course of the judicial process/trial, vindicating our stand. The allegations made against the company and individuals are misconceived and frivolous in nature," the company said in a statement.

Special judge Bharat Parashar on Monday ordered framing of charges under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against Jindal and the others.

Besides Jindal, the charges have been framed against JSPL's former director Sushil Maroo, former deputy managing director Anand Goyal, chief executive officer Vikrant Gujral and the company's authorised signatory D N Abrol.

The court was hearing a matter pertaining to the allocation of the Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

It has put up the matter for July 25 for formally framing the charges against the accused.

According to the CBI charge sheet in this case, the accused had misrepresented facts in its January 2007 application before the Screening Committee, responsible for recommending coal block allocation, for obtaining the Madhya Pradesh coal block and hence cheated the Coal Ministry to get wrongful gains.

The company statement said: "It is a frivolous case of CBI where the charge is not made out for the offences as alleged by the CBI. JSPL has always maintained high standards of corporate governance and always abide by the law of the land. We have full faith in our judiciary that justice will be done.