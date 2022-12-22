CM Yogi Adityanath meets entrepreneurs to discuss investment possibilities in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

A group of Indian entrepreneurs met Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed the possibilities of investment in various sectors in the state, according to an official statement.

The delegation, which met the chief minister on Wednesday, also expressed enthusiasm for participation in Global Investors Summit to be held in February next year.

"With the aim of increasing the per capita income in the state, it is our endeavour that the country and the world can be benefited from the immense business opportunities available in the state," the statement quoted him as saying.

The chief minister said the state government is working on several industrial projects in UP.

Industrial development is being carried out through policy-driven governance by formulating around 25 policies to attract investment in various sectors including IT, data centre, defence & aerospace, electric vehicles, warehousing & logistics, tourism, textile, MSME, etc, he said.

"Several corrective steps have been taken in the direction of creating a climate-friendly ecosystem," he added.

During the meeting, Avon Cycle Group proposed an investment of Rs 500 crore, Hero Group of Rs 350 crore, VAP Group of Rs 2,000 crore and Suryansh Group of Rs 100 crore.

Adityanath assured the investors of safety and fulfilment of their needs and directed the officers to implement the proposals in a time-bound manner.

The objective of the meeting held in association with Atal Purvanchal Industrial Development Council was to invite investors to Uttar Pradesh and facilitate them on a single window basis.