Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

CII seeks exemption for e-commerce, ITeS, food processing from prohibitory orders

The appeal gains significance as more and more states are imposing lockdowns with the spread of coronavirus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Confederation of Indian Industry has urged the government to exempt services such as e-commerce including delivery boys and supply chain vendors, food processing warehousing and IT-ITeS from the imposition of section 144 and other similar directives amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"For safeguarding the uninterrupted supply of consumer items in the market, CII urges the government to keep the manufacturing facilities of the food processing industry open under the strictest of safety and hygiene guidelines," Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said.

He also added that any executive order or section 144 restrictions should include the exemption for these manufacturing facilities and food delivery services.

First Published on Mar 22, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #CII #Confederation of Indian Industry #coronavirus #COVI-19

