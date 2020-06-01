App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CIC pulls up CPIO for withholding information on migrant labourers

The CPIO had claimed that the statistics section of the Chief Labour Commissioner's office did not have the said information.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The report highlighted the things that have changed since the ratings agency's last forecast on April 28, wherein it had slashed the outlook for India's FY21 growth from 3.5 percent to 1.8 percent. Among the reasons is the repeated extension of the lockdown in order to tackle the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, which has in turn led to a curtailing of economic activity, is one among the many. Another reason is the recent Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Centre, which according to CRISIL, is
The report highlighted the things that have changed since the ratings agency's last forecast on April 28, wherein it had slashed the outlook for India's FY21 growth from 3.5 percent to 1.8 percent. Among the reasons is the repeated extension of the lockdown in order to tackle the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, which has in turn led to a curtailing of economic activity, is one among the many. Another reason is the recent Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Centre, which according to CRISIL, is "without enough muscle". (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has said the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) has handled the right to information (RTI) application by an applicant seeking information about migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country in a very callous and casual manner.

The complainant through his RTI application had raised an important issue related to the stranded migrant workers, seeking information in relation to a letter dated April 8 issued by the Chief Labour Commissioner to all Regional Heads asking them to enumerate all migrant workers stranded at different places around the country.

In a response to the RTI query, the CPIO had claimed that the statistics section of the Chief Labour Commissioner's office  did not have the said information.

Close

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

related news

"The Commission is not convinced with the fact that when a D.O. letter is issued by the Chief Labour Commissioner during the time when the whole country is under the grip of a pandemic which has seriously affected the migrant workers and the D.O. letter was sent to all Regional heads to collect the data related to migrant workers, then how is it possible that no action, whatsoever, was taken on this D.O," the CIC said.

The CIC said that while it might be possible that the desired information was not available with the answering official, but the information by nature being sensitive and important, it was incumbent upon the CPIO either to transfer the RTI application to different regional heads who were to act upon the letter or to seek assistance from them so that whatever information was supplied to the CPIO could have been forwarded to the complainant. "...that may even have been part information at that point of time as the data was to be collected from across the whole country."

The commission said that to its utmost surprize, the CPIO gave a cursory, flimsy and inappropriate reply to the complainant. while totally ignoring the seriousness of the issue raised by the complainant.

"The Commission records its severe admonition against the CPIO for such negligent handling of the RTI application concerning an issue of such wide implications," the commission said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Economy #lockdown #migrant labourers

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.