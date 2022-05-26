Chinese Visa Scam: Karti Chidambaram gets interim protection from arrest

Karti Chidambaram

A Delhi court on May 26 granted Congress leader Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till May 30 in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate concerning the Chinese visa scam.

The development comes within a few days of the ED filing a money laundering case in the alleged visa scam that dates back to 2011 when Karti Chidambaram’s father P Chidambaram was the union home minister. The scam concerns the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals.

It has been alleged that Karti Chidambaram took Rs 50 lakh to issue the visas to the Chinese nationals illegally to ensure the completion of the Talwandi Sabo Power Plant in Punjab’s Mansa between 2010-2014.

Karti is currently reporting to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi to join the investigation into the scam, Live Mint reported. He returned to India a day ago.

Officials of the probing agency were quoted as saying: “The ED has filed a case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, taking cognisance of a recent First Information Report registered by the CBI in the case.”

Karti P Chidambaram has denied all the allegations and stated that he is in no way involved in the Chinese Visa Scam case.

He said in a statement: “It does not intimidate me that the central govt is once again using its agencies to accuse me of malicious and completely fabricated charge... I'm not associated with this visa issue... I deny these allegations.”

(With ANI inputs)





