Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese military desecrates religious sites at Kailash Mansarovar, says report

Satellite images have revealed that Kailash Mansarovar – a Hindu pilgrimage site – now looks like a war zone with heavy artillery and military presence.

Moneycontrol News

Chinese military build-up along India’s border is being reported for the past months. They have been enhancing military facilities, deploying surface-to-air missiles near Mount Kailash.

An India Today report has revealed that when the Chinese were clearing space for fresh constructions, they did not even spare religious sites. Satellite images have revealed that Kailash Mansarovar – a Hindu pilgrimage site –now looks like a war zone with heavy artillery and military presence.



China's PLA says won't remove troops from strategic Green Top area near Pangong Lake

Close



The militarisation of Mount Kailash comes amid hostility between India and China. Although the troops have not engaged in any hostility since the violence in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, both nations have been strengthening border security silently.

This development also comes at a time India got embroiled in a diplomatic row over the construction of a road leading to Lipulekh located at the India-China-Nepal tri-junction. The road is touted to make the pilgrimage to Kailash Manasarovar shorter and easier.

These areas used to be a part of Indian territory until the late 1950s, when the Chinese forcefully took over parts of Mount Kailash, Mansarovar, and Eastern Ladakh. China has been trying to constrain the access of Indians to both Mansarovar and Mount Kailash for a long time by closing certain routes citing myriad reasons.



India makes 'heavy deployments' in Ladakh in response to increased Chinese presence: Report



 More recently, they had released videos where tanks could be seen moving near the Mansarovar area, even though they do not have a facility there that they need to defend. There is a chance the Chinese are doing this to block paths that the Indian Air Force may take in case of hostilities.


Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 08:58 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.