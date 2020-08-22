Chinese military desecrates religious sites at Kailash Mansarovar, says report

Chinese military build-up along India’s border is being reported for the past months. They have been enhancing military facilities, deploying surface-to-air missiles near Mount Kailash.

An India Today report has revealed that when the Chinese were clearing space for fresh constructions, they did not even spare religious sites. Satellite images have revealed that Kailash Mansarovar – a Hindu pilgrimage site –now looks like a war zone with heavy artillery and military presence.

This development also comes at a time India got embroiled in a diplomatic row over the construction of a road leading to Lipulekh located at the India-China-Nepal tri-junction. The road is touted to make the pilgrimage to Kailash Manasarovar shorter and easier.

These areas used to be a part of Indian territory until the late 1950s, when the Chinese forcefully took over parts of Mount Kailash, Mansarovar, and Eastern Ladakh. China has been trying to constrain the access of Indians to both Mansarovar and Mount Kailash for a long time by closing certain routes citing myriad reasons.