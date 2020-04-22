Centre brings in ordinance to end violence against healthcare workers

The Centre has brought in an ordinance to criminalise violence against healthcare workers, news agency ANI has reported.

The government will amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and implement the ordinance.

Following a Cabinet meeting held earlier today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said any violence against doctors, nurses and healthcare staff will be a made cognizable and non-bailable offence.

In any such case, a period of 30 days will be given for investigation, and an accused in the matter can be sentenced from three months to 5 years, with a penalty of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

"Health workers who are trying to save the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. No incident of violence or harassment against them will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it'll be implemented after President's sanction," Javadekar said.

A sentence of six months to 7 years can be awarded in case of grievous injuries to healthcare workers, with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Javadekar said if vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers are damaged, compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to doctors; appreciates their work, assures security

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with a group of doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and appreciated their good work besides assuring them security.

This followed a call for protest by the IMA amid reports of increasing cases of violence against healthcare personnel across the country involved in the efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19. The medical body had on April 21 demanded that the government bring in a Central law to end violence against doctors, nurses and healthcare staff.