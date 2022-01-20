MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Central Vista project: 396 trees to be transplanted for construction of Vice-President Enclave

The proposed Vice-President Enclave will come up next to the North Block and the Rashtrapati Bhavan, for which the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has estimated a cost of around Rs 214 crore.

PTI
January 20, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST
Representative image of Central Vista Project: (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Representative image of Central Vista Project: (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

The Delhi forest department has exempted an area of 6.63 hectares for the construction of the Vice-President Enclave under the Central Vista redevelopment project and 396 trees will be transplanted from the project site.

The proposed Vice-President Enclave will come up next to the North Block and the Rashtrapati Bhavan, for which the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has estimated a cost of around Rs 214 crore.

According to a notification issued on January 14, there are 717 trees at the project site, of which 321 will be retained and 396 transplanted. While 135 trees will be transplanted within the project site, the CPWD has been asked to transplant 261 trees at the NTPC Eco Park in Badarpur with their own funds.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 29 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, hereby, in public interest exempts an area of 6.63 ha. approx. for development/redevelopment of Vice-President Enclave," the notification read.

The CPWD has also been asked to plant 3,960 saplings of Neem, Amaltas, Peepal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad, Arjun and other native tree species at the NTPC Eco Park as compensatory plantation and deposit an amount of Rs 2.25 crore for the maintenance of the saplings for a period of seven years.

Close

Related stories

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, a new office and a residence for the prime minister, and a new Vice-President Enclave.

According to the CPWD, Central Vista houses only 22 of the 51 ministries of the Centre. In some cases, a ministry has offices split between different buildings. This scattering of ministry offices across Delhi hampers the efficiency of administration and increases operational costs and energy usage.

The consolidated common central secretariat will have modern offices and facilities for all the 51 ministries.
PTI
Tags: #Central Vista Project #Central Vista redevelopment
first published: Jan 20, 2022 09:01 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.