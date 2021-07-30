CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 result declared, 99.37% pass; 65,184 students await scores

Girls have outshined boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage of girls is 99.67 percent while that of the boys it is 99.13 percent.

A total of 70,004 students have scored over 95 percent marks in the CBSE 12th result 2021 while a total of 1,50,152 students bagged between 90 percent to 95 percent.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 results. This year 99.37 percent students have passed the exam.Of the 1304561 candidates who registered for the exam, as many as 1296318 have cleared the exam. The result of over 65,184 students is not yet declared today. According to the press release issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the marks of 65,184 candidates would be declared by August 5 as their result is under process.

The Delhi region has scored a pass percentage of 99.84. Of the total 2,91,606 students 2,91,135 have been declared pass.









As the exams could not be held amid the second wave of Covid, the board has not released any merit list this year along with the CBSE Class 12th results 2021.



Students can check their results on CBSE's official websites at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and many other digital platforms like DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in and the app.

Of the total 17016 foreign students, a total of 17003 have passed the CBSE Class 12 exams this year taking the pass percentage of foreign students to 99.92. For the first time foreign students can also get their digital mark sheets on their emails through CBSE DigiLocker page, the CBSE said in a notice.

The results has been declared based on the marks obtained in Class 10 exams, performance in school examinations in class 11 and 12 along with practical and performance of the school in the last six years.

The theory paper evaluation formula is 30 percent weightage to Class 10 marks, 30 percent weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 percent weightage to Class 12 marks in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

After the results are declared, if students are not happy with their marks, there will also be an optional exam for CBSE Class 12 students. Students can CBSE’s alternative assessment scheme who want to improve their results