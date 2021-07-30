CBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check your CBSE Class 12 scores via official website, SMS, and download mark sheet from Digi Locker

CBSE 12th Result 2021 will be declared at 2 pm on July 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE 12th Result 2021 at 2 pm today. Students can check the results on CBSE's official websites at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and many other digital platforms like DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in and the app.

Below is a detailed list of the ways in which students can check their roll numbers for CBSE class 12 result 2021 and check scores via IVRS, SMS.

Here's how to check your roll number:

- Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

- Click on the link CBSE Roll Number Finder 2021

- On the next page, click on Continue

- Choose Class 12 and enter the student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, and date of birth

- Then click on ‘Search Data’ to submit the information

- The student’s roll number will be displayed on the screen

- Note down the number to check the results on at www.cbseresults.nic.in, after the announcement.

Here's how to check the CBSE Class 12 result 2021

- Visit CBSE result portal cbseresults.nic.in or the board's official website cbse.gov.in

- Click on 'CBSE Class 12' result link

- Enter your log-in credentials like registration number or roll number

- Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

CBSE Class 12 results can also be checked on UMANG, Digiresults, SMS organiser. Through Google Playstore, students can download these apps and check their results.

How to download CBSE 12th result 2021 mark sheet via Digi locker

- Visit the DigiLocker website www.digilocker.gov.in or download the app.

- Sign in or sign up using mobile or Aadhaar number.

- In the 'Education' column, click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education' option.

- Click on Class 12 Marksheet.



How to check CBSE 12th Result 2021 via IVRS and SMS In order to know your results through IVRS, simply dial the below mention numbers and tell your roll number and date of birth – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 – 24300699 (other parts of India). You can check the CBSE Class 12 results via SMS by typing <CBSE12>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Send it to 7738299899. The results will be based on the marks obtained in Class 10 exams, performance in school examinations in class 11 and 12 along with practical and performance of the school in the last six years. The theory paper evaluation formula is 30 percent weightage to Class 10 marks, 30 percent weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 percent weightage to Class 12 marks in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams. After the results are declared, if students are not happy with their marks, there will also be an optional exam for CBSE Class 12 students. Students can CBSE’s alternative assessment scheme who want to improve their results Meanwhile, the Board has not confirmed the date and time of CBSE 10th result.

- Enter your Name, Year and Roll No to download your results.