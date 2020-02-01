Budget 2020 | FM Sitharaman quotes Kashmiri poet in speech: Who is Dina Nath Kaul?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the annual Union Budget 2020, recited a Kashmiri poem by Sahitya Academy Award winner Dina Nath Kaul.

Sitharaman recited the verse “Son varan gulzar Shalimar huen…”, which roughly translated to English means, “Our nation is akin to blooming flowers in the Shalimar Bagh; our nation is akin to a lotus in the Dal Lake; our nation is akin to the warm blood flowing in the veins of the youth; our nation is the most beloved in the world.”

The recitation of the poem evoked praises and desk thumping from fellow members of Parliament.

The poet, Dina Nath had emerged on the scene when Kashmir was going through a turmoil due to the invasion of Pakistani bandits. Poets and litterateurs are said to have played an important role in retrieving the Valley from the clutches of the enemy, and in this context, Dina Nath’s work has been etched in the memory of the people.

Dina Nath was born in Kashmir in 1916 to Pandit Shankar Kaul, who died when he was only eight. He was brought up by his mother who belonged to a village called Muran, where oral poetry constituted a part of the culture. Her singing of the vaakhs of Lal Ded and other poems had a huge influence on Dina Nath as a growing boy.

After completing his education, Dina Nath pursued teaching and also became a member of the Sahitya Academy. Throughout his literary journey, he was greatly influenced by communism and progressive writers.

This led him to become one of the founding fathers of the Left movement in Kashmir and also gave him an opportunity to travel to USSR and China.

His inclination towards Left politics made him a contributor to Kwang Posh – a monthly journal run by the communists of Kashmir.