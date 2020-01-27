Ambedkar's great grandson calls RSS a 'terrorist organisation', calls for ban

The great-grandson of BR Ambedkar and President of the Buddhist Society of India Rajratna Ambedkar called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a terrorist organisation.

Addressing a gathering in Karnataka, he also attacked Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur, also an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts.



#WATCH Rajaratna Ambedkar, Dr BR Ambedkar's great-grandson, in K'taka: ...I'd said RSS is India's terrorist org,get it banned...A sadhvi sits beside PM&says that when Indian Army exhausted its arms&ammunition,RSS provided them that. How did RSS get that arms&ammunition?...(26.01) pic.twitter.com/PMmtLX2afc

— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

"A sadhvi sits next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and says that when the Indian Army ran out of arms and ammunition, the RSS provided more to them. But where did the RSS get so much ammunition from?" he remarked.

"If ammunition is recovered from a house, won't the residents of that house be called terrorists? Similarly, an organisation that has so much [of] arms and ammunition, isn't it a terrorist organisation?" Ambedkar said.

This isn't the first time someone has so branded the saffron organisation.

Last year, Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri had drawn a comparison between the RSS and the Islamic State (IS). He had said back then that just like the IS, the RSS also hates those who disagree with or oppose its thoughts. "RSS in Hinduism is just like Islamic State in Islam," KS Alagiri told India Today.

Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of BR Ambedkar, also reportedly made a similar statement last year. He said that the RSS is a terrorist organisation and its chief Mohan Bhagwat worships arms and ammunition.