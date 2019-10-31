BMC to soon award Rs 500 for reporting potholes in Mumbai — but there's a catch

In a bid to improve the condition of roads in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon award Rs 500 to people reporting potholes, The Times of India has reported.

However, the cash prize will be handed out only if the reported pothole is at least one foot in length and three inches deep on roads maintained by the BMC, and if the complaint is not attended to within 24 hours, the report suggests.

BMC administration has asked all seven Deputy Municipal Commissioners to direct their ward-level staff and contractors to look for potholes and fill them by October 31.



Mumbai, we've found a 'hole'-some solution to pothole woes! See a cavity? Report it with the new MyBMC Pothole Fixit app which identifies its location & keeps you updated on the resolution of your complaint. Together, let's smoothen the road to progress: https://t.co/eH6CsOifYF pic.twitter.com/dGnwI9oSwI

— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 19, 2019

The report cites senior officials as saying that the initiative aims to ensure that all complaints related to potholes are solved on priority. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The move comes about a month after the civic body launched a mobile application using which people could register complaints about potholes.