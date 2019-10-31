App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC to soon award Rs 500 for reporting potholes in Mumbai — but there's a catch

However, the cash prize will be given only if the reported pothole is at least one foot in length and three inches deep, and if the complaint is not attended to within 24 hours

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In a bid to improve the condition of roads in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon award Rs 500 to people reporting potholes, The Times of India has reported.

However, the cash prize will be handed out only if the reported pothole is at least one foot in length and three inches deep on roads maintained by the BMC, and if the complaint is not attended to within 24 hours, the report suggests.

BMC administration has asked all seven Deputy Municipal Commissioners to direct their ward-level staff and contractors to look for potholes and fill them by October 31.

The report cites senior officials as saying that the initiative aims to ensure that all complaints related to potholes are solved on priority. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The move comes about a month after the civic body launched a mobile application using which people could register complaints about potholes.

The ‘MyBMC Pothole Fixit’ app has been downloaded over one thousand times and is rated three stars by Android users.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 11:29 am

tags #BMC #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

