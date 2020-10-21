‘Bihar first, Bihari first’: LJP chief Chirag Paswan releases party manifesto for Bihar assembly elections

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on October 21 released his party’s manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

While releasing the manifesto, Paswan focused on the party’s vision of “Bihar first Bihari first”.



Today, with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forward our vision of 'Bihar 1st Bihari 1st' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan https://t.co/Muu553PDUe pic.twitter.com/btUAe9vusE

— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

“Today with the release of our party’s manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forward our vision of ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing,” ANI quoted him as saying.

“I am youth, I am well educated, I am aware and I am a Bihari,” Paswan said.

Talking about the issues faced by the people of Bihar, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the Nitish Kumar government has not done much to uplift the people of the state.

“Issues such as water, poor education system, drainage system, migration, unemployment, electricity for every household, etc., should have been fixed long back. Why are these being promised even now? The only way we can progress as a state and do well for our fellow Biharis is by overthrowing the Nitish Kumar government,” Times Now quoted Paswan as saying.

The polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.