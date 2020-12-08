PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Bharat Bandh: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmers

In a recorded message, Anna Hazare appreciated farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.

PTI
Dec 8, 2020 / 03:23 PM IST
Anna Hazare

Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare on December 8 sat on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers who have called Bharat Bandh demanding repeal of the Centre's agri laws. Hazare also said the agitation should spread across the country so that the government comes under pressure to act in the interests of cultivators.

In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.

"I appeal to the people of the country that the agitation which is going on in Delhi should spread across the country. The situation needs to created to create pressure on the government, and to achieve this, farmers need to hit streets. But no one should resort to violence," said Hazare who began his fast in Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

He said this was the "right time" for farmers to come out on streets and get their issues resolved.

"I had backed this cause earlier also, and will continue to do so," he said.

Close

Hazare also expressed the need to grant autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and to implement the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commission.

The octogenarian warned of agitation if the government fails to grant autonomy to the CACP and implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

"The government only gave assurances but never fulfilled these demands," he said.
PTI
TAGS: #Anna Hazare #Farmers protest
first published: Dec 8, 2020 03:23 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.