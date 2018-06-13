App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s death: Netas grieve, Congress demands CBI probe

Bhaiyyu Maharaj had become famous when the Congress sent him to break social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare’s fast during the ‘India against Corruption’ movement in 2011

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Leaders across political parties came forth and expressed their condolences on the tragic death of self-styled godman Bhaiyyuji Maharaj yesterday.

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj shot himself in Indore on Tuesday. Maharaj had been admitted to Bombay Hospital and was in a critical condition before he passed away. His real name was Uday Singh Deshmukh.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed grief at the “untimely demise” of Maharaj, saying he shared a “personal relationship” with him.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Bhaiyyu Maharaj had taken up a lot of social work and worked extensively for the poor and the downtrodden. He had also set up Suryoday Parivar and undertook social welfare schemes in Vidarbha. Fadnavis was quoted as saying, “He was instrumental in organising mass marriages and launched a movement for water conservation, as a result of which huge tracks of land were brought under irrigation.”

Fadnavis’ thoughts were shared by Congress leader Ashok Chavan who said the NGOs set up by Bhaiyyu Maharaj had been “working relentlessly” for the economically-weaker sections.

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat also expressed his condolences, saying the organization had lost a “very old friend”. RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was quoted by The Times of India as saying, "We pray for the peace of the departed soul and pay homage from the entire organisation."

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Manak Agarwal has demanded a CBI probe into the death of the self-proclaimed spiritual guru.  Agarwal told the press, “Bhaiyyuji Maharaj was not just a local spiritual identity but was also known nationally. In April, the state government conferred on him the stature of a minister of state, which he refused."

Agarwal claimed he was under immense pressure from the BJP and an investigation by the central agency will throw light on the “extreme step” taken by him.

Lamenting the death of the spiritual leader, the BJP said the Congress has a history of playing politics over “dead bodies”. BJP state spokesperson Deepak Vijayavargiya said, “I request them [the Congress] not to take political advantage at this moment."
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 01:21 pm

