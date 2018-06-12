Self-styled spiritual guru Bhaiyyuji Maharaj shoots himself dead

Self-proclaimed spiritual guru Bhaiyyuji Maharaj died after shooting himself in Indore on Tuesday. Maharaj was admitted to Bombay Hospital and was in critical condition.

MP government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had in April accorded him the position of Minister of State (MoS) in the cabinet. However, reports suggest that Bhaiyyuji Maharaj had rejected the offer.

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj’s real name was Uday Singh Deshmukh and he lived in his ashram in Indore.

He had become famous when the Congress sent him to break social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare’s fast during the ‘India against Corruption’ movement in 2011.

The Congress had also sent him to break the ‘Sadhbhavana Upavas’ of then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi.