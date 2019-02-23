Bengaluru’s Karachi Bakery partially covers its signboard after mob demands name change

An outlet of the popular Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru covered ‘Karachi’ on its signboard after receiving threatening calls on February 22, in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, according to a report in Scroll.

According to the reports, the outlet had been receiving threatening calls since February 17 over its name which includes "Karachi", a city in Pakistan. Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which India says is backed by Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack that martyred 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

Various groups have been that the bakery change its name or shut down the business, employees of the outlet told the news portal.

On February 22, the Indiranagar outlet of the bakery witnessed ruckus, Bengaluru (East) Police Control Room said. After this, the bakery’s signboard was reportedly partially covered to hide the word “Karachi”. An Indian flag was also displayed at the cafe.

The bakery, faced wrath of agitators as it bears name of the namesake Pakistani city. The bakery was started by an immigrant for Pakistan.

Khanchand Ramnani, from Pakistan’s Sindh, had migrated with his family to Hyderabad, India after partition riots in 1947.

Subsequently, Ramnani had establishes the Karachi Bakery near Mozamjahi market in Hyderabad.