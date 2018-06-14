Bengaluru police book data analytics firm Mu Sigma for trainee scientist's suicide

Police in Bengaluru have filed a case against data analytics firm Mu Sigma for abetment of suicide, a day after a 23-year-old trainee scientist allegedly killed himself.

Bhavesh Jaiswal, was employed as a trainee decision scientist at the data analytics company.

Bhavesh’s father Mahendra told the police that his son had regularly complained about harassment at his workplace and was worried about being fired. As per a report by The News Minute, Bhavesh wanted to resign from his position at Mu Sigma before getting terminated. However, his employment clause stated that if he did so, he would had to pay a fine to the company for breach of contract.

The police said that Bhavesh had signed a three-year secured employment contract with Mu Sigma and had resumed work on June 12 after returning from long leave. While no suicide note has been recovered, the forensic team is checking the victim's mobile phone and laptop for clues. The police have questioned Mu Sigma officials and are gathering evidence.

“So far we have given the laptop and phone for forensic examination. The extract will take some time. We are expecting a report within a week, then we can come to a conclusion (without any suicide note),” Abdul Ahad, DCP Whitefield, Bengaluru told the publication.

The company released a statement on June 12 saying, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the passing away of one of our employees. He had joined Mu Sigma in the latter part of 2017. We have informed his family, and they are understandably in a state of shock. It is too early to share further information at this stage.”