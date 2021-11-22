MARKET NEWS

Bengaluru airport first in South Asia to launch Rosenbauer firefighting simulator

With the simulator, firefighters can train in a realistic environment, master the tactical use of Rosenbauer Panther trucks as well as operate high reach extendable turrets (HRET) for extreme aircraft fire emergencies, BIAL.

PTI
November 22, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
Passengers wait at the check-in hall at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore. (PC-File)

The Kempegowda International Airport here has become the first airport in South Asia to commission a Rosenbauer tactical simulator for further strengthening firefighting, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said on Monday. With the simulator, firefighters can train in a realistic environment, master the tactical use of Rosenbauer Panther trucks as well as operate high reach extendable turrets (HRET) for extreme aircraft fire emergencies, BIAL, the operator of the airport, said in a press release.

The state-of-the-art facility would be open for firefighters from other airports (in the country and abroad), State fire departments and defence forces, it said. According to the release, the simulator provides incident commanders, crew commanders and lead firefighters an opportunity to gain experience in the tactical use of CFTs (crash fire tenders) through turret control and application of firefighting agents, command and control, vehicle operation and basic driving and positioning skills.

The simulator has a cockpit that matches every detail of the Rosenbauer fire truck by providing a realistic experience in operation of CFTs, including all operating controls, from the steering wheel to turret control, projected through multiple 55" HD screens, it said.

At BLR Airport, our top priority is to maintain the highest standards of safety and with the Rosenbauer CFTs, we are well-equipped to efficiently handle difficult fire emergencies. We believe in training our teams, equipping them with advanced tools and modern technology by providing them with hands-on experience and keeping them ready to contain any possible emergencies. The tactical simulator will support in strengthening our firefighting capabilities even further, BIAL chief operating officer Jayaraj Shanmugam.

Tags: #Bengaluru airport #Kempegowda International Airport #Rosenbauer firefighting simulator #Rosenbauer Panther trucks
first published: Nov 22, 2021 08:55 pm

