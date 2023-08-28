B20 Summit: Space veteran Candace Johnson says Chandrayaan-3 to reveal moon's secrets

Candace Johnson. (Image: LinkedIn)

Global space technology veteran and investor, Candace Johnson, shared her insights at the B20 Summit India organized by CII, shedding light on the anticipated capabilities of the Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan rover. She emphasized the mission's significance in inspiring not only Indian youth but also young minds worldwide.

Unveiling Lunar Mysteries: Ice detection on Moon's South pole

Johnson highlighted the Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan rover's pivotal role in investigating the Moon's south pole for potential ice deposits. She expressed optimism that the "forthcoming images from the rover could offer insights into the presence of ice." Such ice, if discovered, holds immense potential as a resource for water, oxygen, and fuel, potentially shaping future space exploration endeavours, including voyages to Mars.

Space democratisation and technological advancements

Johnson underscored the decreasing costs of space travel, attributed to technological advancements and more affordable launch options. She noted that this trend contributes to the democratization of space, making it more accessible for various missions and nations. As a co-founder of satellite company SES and a partner of Jio for satellite communication services in India, Johnson has a deep understanding of the changing dynamics in the space industry.

A vision for clean and equitable space exploration

Expressing concern about the possibility of space colonisation, Johnson said “We are seeing launchers that are becoming much cheaper. India is inspiring not only its youth but all the youth around the world. I am very worried that we may be colonising space. I have created a manifesto for clean, accessible, equitable and peaceful space.” She stressed the importance of responsible practices in space activities and highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to ensure the sustainable development of space resources.

Space exploration: the next frontier

Johnson proclaimed space exploration as the next frontier, emphasizing the significance of pushing the boundaries of our understanding. She cited examples like the James Webb telescope which allows us to explore deep space and commended India's role in leading humanity towards new horizons. As space capabilities expand, Johnson envisions a future encompassing deep space, near space, and planetary exploration.

Candace Johnson's insights underscore the promising potential of Chandrayaan-3 and the global impact of India's space missions, urging responsible exploration and the pursuit of new frontiers.

