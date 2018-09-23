Ayushman Bharat launch highlights: This scheme will transform India into a medical hub in future, says PM Modi

Live now
Sep 23, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme
Here’s how you can check your eligibility
Evoking folk hero Birsa Munda, PM Modi has dedicating the scheme to the nation. The prime minister has concluded his address in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
The government is working in a holistic way to improve the country's health sector. The government is concentrating on affordable healthcare and is stressing on preventive healthcare: PM Modi
You can learn how to plan by calling this number 14555, or at the nearest common service centre: PM Modi
Most of those who have won gold medals in 2018 Asian Games are from poor families and villages, but they have given prestige to our nation: PM Modi
PM Modi has congratulated his team that involved in planning and execution of the scheme.
I hope no citizen of my country needs to go to a hospital but if they do, Ayushman Bharat is at your service: PM Modi
I am confident that in the days to come, people working in the medical field will come up with new schemes based on this health cover that has been provided today: PM Modi
If you add the population of all these three countries -- United States, Canada and Mexico -- the total number will still not be close to the number of beneficiaries of this scheme: PM Modi
The number of beneficiaries of this scheme is equal to the total population of the entire the European Union: PM Modi
Meanwhile, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana launch programs are being held in various state capitals. Governors and Chief Ministers are attending these functions there.
Prime Minister Modi has begun his address.
PM Modi is distributing healthcare e-cards to some of the beneficiaries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) scheme. It is being called the “world’s largest healthcare programme”.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, "This scheme will bring a major change in India's healthcare. The entire world is looking at Ayushman Bharat scheme. India is the only country in the world which has taken a big leap in making universal health affective. Crores of people who have not been able to afford healthcare until now will now be brought into the mainstream."
Health Minister JP Nadda will now address the gathering at the launch of Ayushman Bharat.
Exclusive | Fully prepared for rollout with 31 states, 9,000 private hospitals on board: Ayushman Bharat CEO
"We are fully prepared, it's a big scheme, there is no start or end point, it's a continuum," said Indu Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and NHA, in a telephonic interview to Moneycontrol.
"We will continue to deepen the scheme in terms of capacity, in terms of number of hospitals, in terms of awareness. It will take some time before it becomes mainstream," Bhushan added.
Here’s how you can check if you are eligible
-Log on to the Ayushman Bharat portal
-Click on the ‘Download Beneficiary List’ tab on the homepage
-Select ‘Rural’ or ‘Urban’ depending on your location
-Enter mobile number to receive a one-time password (OTP)
-Once the OTP is entered, the list can be downloaded
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to arrive in Ranchi, Jharkhand. According to News18, the airport's VIP lounge has been sanitised by officers and packed with all commodities of need, in case PM Modi has to spend time at the airport due to security reasons.
26 states to rollout scheme today
26 states will be rolling out the scheme today. Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) governed Karnataka, which was dilly-dallying on whether to join the scheme or not, finally came on board on Friday.
Five states who have opted out of the scheme are Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha. These states already have an existing healthcare insurance scheme and they don't see any urgency to sign up with the Centre.
What is the Ayushman Bharat scheme?
Under the scheme, eligible individuals will receive a free cover of Rs 5 lakh. In the initial phase, as per the socio-economic caste census (SECC) 2011 classification, about 100 million people from rural and urban areas will be eligible to receive this medical insurance.
AB-NHPM will cover medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most of tertiary care procedures. AB-NHPM has defined 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and day care treatments including medicines, diagnostics and transport.