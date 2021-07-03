MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Assets of Ahmed Patel's son-in-law, Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel attached under PMLA

The money-laundering case pertains to the alleged Rs 14,500-crore bank-loan fraud said to have been perpetrated by Sterling Biotech and its main promoters and directors.

PTI
July 03, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate said a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to attach the assets of the four people which are worth Rs 8.79 crore. (File image of Dino Morea: Reuters)

The Enforcement Directorate said a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to attach the assets of the four people which are worth Rs 8.79 crore. (File image of Dino Morea: Reuters)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Enforcement Directorate said on July 2 that it has attached assets of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son-in-law, actors Dino Morea and Sanjay Khan, and DJ Aqeel in a money laundering case involving Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech group. It said a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the assets of the four people which are worth Rs 8.79 crore.

Out of this, the value of attachment of assets for Khan is Rs 3 crore, for Dino Morea it is Rs 1.4 crore, for Aqeel Abdulkhalil Bachooali, popularly known as DJ Aqeel, it is Rs 1.98 crore and for Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui, who is Patel's son-in-law, it is Rs 2.41 crore, the central probe agency said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that Nitin Sandesara and Chetan Sandesara, absconding promoters of the Sterling Biotech group, have "diverted" proceeds of crime to the four people.

The promoter brothers Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, Chetan's wife Dipti Sandesara and Hitesh Patel have been declared fugitive economic offenders by a special court, it said.

The money-laundering case pertains to the alleged Rs 14,500-crore bank-loan fraud said to have been perpetrated by Sterling Biotech and its main promoters and directors.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jul 3, 2021 09:03 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.