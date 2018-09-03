App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anna Hazare to sit on hunger strike from October 2; seeks pension for farmers

The 80 year old anti-graft activist will launch the protest at his native village, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Social activist Anna Hazare will sit on a hunger strike from October 2 over issues like appointment of Lokpal and welfare measures for the agrarian sector, including Rs 5,000 monthly pension for farmers.

According to a statement here on Monday, Hazare also sought implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations to alleviate the plight of farmers, who have been facing serious economic crisis for the last few years.

The government has not acted on these demands despite repeated requests, it said. Hazare has also sought that each farmer in the country get Rs 5,000 pension per month, an aide of the social activist said.

The 80 year old anti-graft activist will launch the protest at his native village, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

related news

Hazare sat on a hunger strike in Delhi in March this year raising the demands, but had called it off after assurance from the government that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

He had then warned the government about launching the agitation again within six months if his demands go unattended.

"The demand of appointments of Lokpal and Lokayukta for ensuring speedy justice to people combating corruption and assuring transparency in governance and another demand for implementing the (Swaminathan) Commission report have not been fulfilled despite repeated requests to the government," the statement said.

"As a result, Hazare is firm on launching his protest in Ralegan Siddhi," it said.

After the activist's protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in March, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had acted as an emissary of the Centre and had said that the NDA government had taken "positive decisions" in response to the demands.

The Swaminathan Commission was formed in 2004 to identify and suggest solutions to problems farmers in the country face. It submitted five reports between December 2004 and October 2006, suggesting various steps to improve the agrarian situation.

Hazare, who has been the face of the Lokpal movement, had first gone on a 12-day hunger strike in 2011 over the Lokpal issue.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 09:41 pm

tags #Anna Hazare #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.