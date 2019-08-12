App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

All RRTS stations to have platform screen doors

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has installed platform screen doors at its several stations owing to instances of people jumping on metro tracks to commit suicide and crowd management.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a move to prevent suicides and other incidents, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation plans to install platform screen doors (PDS) at all upcoming stations of rapid rail transit corridors.

The NCRTC, the executing agency of the Rail Rapid Transit System (RRTS), said the move would facilitate safe boarding and deboarding from the train which will have an operational speed of 160 kmph.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has installed platform screen doors at its several stations owing to instances of people jumping on metro tracks to commit suicide and crowd management.

Close

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is executing three proposed RRTS corridors - Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat.

related news

"In recent times, we have seen untoward incidents like commuters on railway track by accident, trespassing on track and suicide cases.

"The installation of PDS at all RRTS stations will increase safety measures," Sudhir Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer of NCRTC, told PTI.

He said the PSDs would act as a barrier between the platform and the tracks besides helping in better crowd management at the stations.

According to the NCRTC, installation of PDS will also enable trains to arrive and leave the station at greater speed besides reducing the time it takes to pick up and drop passengers.

NCRTC said that the RRTS trains will be three times faster than the Delhi Metro trains in terms of operational speed

Commuters will be able to travel on the country's first rail rapid transit corridor in over three years from now as its 17-km-long Duhai-Sahibabad section in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early 2023.

The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, spanning 82 km, will be operational by 2025.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 11, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Delhi Metro #India #NCRTC #transport

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.