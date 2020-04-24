App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharati Airtel selects Ceragon's products, services for 4G expansion, laying ground for 5G evolution

"Ceragon is working closely with Airtel to pursue rapid deployment of its microwave radios, as best it can, considering India's recent temporary lockdown,” the company statement said.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel has selected Ceragon's products and services for additional 4G network expansion beginning first quarter of 2020, the telecom company on Friday said. Airtel said it is looking to increase network capacity to address rising demand for broadband amid sharp rise in data consumption across India.

The telecom operator is also looking to increase 4G network capacity in urban locations and expand coverage in rural regions as well as prepare for its future evolution to 5G.

"Ceragon is working closely with Airtel to pursue rapid deployment of its microwave radios, as best it can, considering India's recent temporary lockdown,” the company statement said.

Close

Bharti Airtel has selected Ceragon's products and services for additional 4G network expansions beginning first quarter of 2020, it added.

related news

As a long-standing Ceragon customer, Airtel selected Ceragon's all-outdoor multicore solution and related services for flexibility they offer for speedy network deployment.

With Ceragon's solutions, Airtel can quickly respond to surge in network capacity demands, and prepare for long-term network capacity growth, it said.

The company can do so faster than before and with less-costly site acquisitions thanks to a significantly reduced environmental footprint and energy consumption, the statement said.

Additionally, the telco can improve efficiency of scarce backhaul spectrum via Ceragon's multicore technology with up to 1 Gbps capacity.

With Ceragon's services for its network deployment across numerous markets, Airtel can roll out hundreds of sites each week, the statement pointed out.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #5G #Bharati Airtel #Business #Ceragon #coronavirus #India #telecom industry

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.