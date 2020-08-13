172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|air-india-express-crash-five-member-inquiry-panel-formed-report-expected-in-5-months-5698251.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India Express crash: Five-member inquiry panel formed, report expected in 5 months

Captain S S Chahar, a former designated examiner on B737NG (aircraft), will be the investigator-in-charge to inquire into the circumstances of the August 8 accident.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) said on August 13 it has formed a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of a plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode airport last week in which 18 people were killed. In a statement, the board said, "The investigator-in-charge will complete its inquiry and submit the report to AAIB, India, preferably within five months from the date of the issue of this order."

He will be assisted by four other investigators, the AAIB said.

He will be assisted by four other investigators, the AAIB said.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rains on August 7 evening.

The narrow-body B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including both pilots.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 09:09 pm

tags #Air India Express crash #Aircraft Accident Investigation Board #Current Affairs #India #Kerala

