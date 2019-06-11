App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 07:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

After Harsh Vardhan's tweet creates buzz, Sushma Swaraj says news of her appointment as Governor not true

Swaraj took to Twitter denying the news, while Vardhan too deleted his tweet within less than an hour

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on June 10 night created a buzz after he tweeted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, which turned out to be not true.

Swaraj took to Twitter denying the news, while Vardhan too deleted his tweet within less than an hour.

"Congratulations to senior BJP leader, my sister and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ji on being appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Your long experience in different fields will be beneficial to the people of the state," Vardhan's deleted tweet read.

About an hour later Swaraj tweeted, "The news of my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true".

"I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh," she added.

A Home Ministry spokesperson also denied the reports about Swaraj being appointed as the Governor.

The Home Ministry is the nodal authority for affairs related to Governors and Lieutenant Governors of states and Union territories.

Swaraj was External Affairs Minister in the Narendra Modi-led government's first term.

She did not contest the recent Lok Sabha election citing health reasons.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 07:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sushma Swaraj

