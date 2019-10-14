75 crorepati MLAs, just 13 women legislators: A glance at Haryana's outgoing Assembly

Haryana will head for voting on October 21, along with Maharashtra. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to not only retain power, but also win a greater majority. The BJP is aiming to win at least 75 out of the 90 Legislative Assembly seats. The saffron party, however, is facing a challenge from former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress.

The tenure of the sitting Legislative Assembly will end on November 2, bringing to end the first BJP government in Haryana.

Here’s a look at key aspects of the outgoing Assembly.

Criminal cases

Out of the total 90 MLAs in the Assembly, 10 have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Of these, six MLAs have serious criminal cases against themselves. Serious cases include offences for which maximum punishment is of five years or more, a non-bailable offence, and crimes against women, among others.

Assembly of crorepatis

In an Assembly of 90 MLAs, 75 have declared of having assets valued at over Rs 1 crore.

While 41 out of BJP’s 48 MLAs are crorepatis, 14 out of Congress’ 15 legislators are crorepatis.

INLD has 12 crorepati MLAs out of their total 18. The Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have two and one crorepati MLAs, respectively.

All of the five Independent MLAs are crorepatis.

The average assets per sitting MLA in Haryana is Rs 12.9 crore.

BJP’s Faridabad MLA Vipul Goyal is the richest among all MLAs with assets valued at Rs 106 crore. He also has the highest liabilities worth Rs 43 lakh, the ADR report suggests.

Also read: Congress infighting, Khattar's performance and Jat votes - All you need to know about the 2019 Haryana polls

Educational background

Out of the 90 MLAs, 13 are post-graduates. About 21 have declared themselves as ‘Graduate Professionals’. As many as 28 legislators have declared their educational qualification to be between fifth pass and twelfth 12th pass. About 24 MLAs are graduates.

The report suggests that one MLA declared he is illiterate while one holds a diploma in civil engineering.

Age and gender

Half of the 90 MLAs are aged between 25 and 50 years. The remaining are aged between 51 and 70 years.

Only 13 of the 90 MLAs are women.

ADR and Haryana Election Watch have analysed details of the sitting MLAs based on affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2014 Assembly elections and subsequent bypolls.