App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

50% people feel women are unsafe in Delhi, 21% in Mumbai: Study

The number of cases registered under the POCSO Act has increased to 1,137 in 2017-18 from 991 in 2016-17

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Fifty percent people in Delhi feel women are not safe in the national capital, while 21 percent feels women are unsafe in Mumbai, according to the 'State of Policing and Law and Order' report by Praja Foundation.

In 2017-18, 2,207 rape cases were registered in Delhi, up 3 percent year-on-year (YoY). While reported molestation cases against women has gone down by 10 percent for the same period, the number of molestation cases stood at 3,367.

Fifty-two percent of the total rape cases in 2017-18 were reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A total of 5,757 kidnapping cases were registered in Delhi in FY18, and 65 percent of the victims were women. In case of abduction, 496 cases were registered in the same period with 63 percent of the victims being women.

related news

The survey, based on responses of 28,624 households across Delhi, found that 40 percent of people feel unsafe in Delhi, while only 14 percent feel unsafe in Mumbai.

The number of cases registered under the POCSO Act has increased to 1,137 in 2017-18 from 991 in 2016-17. The highest number of POCSO cases (143) in 2017-18 were registered in the Outer District of Delhi.

To ensure safety of women in the state, Delhi Police has started policing initiatives and self-defence training for women. "The force is committed to ensure the safety of citizens. We have launched several community policing initiatives and have trained over two lakh women and girls under our self-defence programme in 2017, for which we also entered the Limca Book of Records. Heinous crimes like rape and murder have seen a decline over the last couple of years," a senior officer from the Delhi Police told PTI.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #India #Posco #Women Safety

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.