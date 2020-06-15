App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Are Indian schools ready for online mode of teaching?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra takes a look at the teething troubles being faced by Indian schools in adopting the online mode of teaching.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With no clarity on when the schools will be allowed to reopen, many schools adopted online classes model starting May 1. Schools had to change their way of teaching overnight, from physical classrooms to online teaching.

The obvious challenges around this transition, apart from such setting up infrastructure and teaching methods, are understanding privacy issues. Most schools, a cybersecurity expert pointed out, used Zoom, a video calling app since it was free and easy to use. However, it did not take much time for problems to surface. The situation can get serious considering it could impact children psychologically if sufficient steps were not taken.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra takes a look at the teething troubles being faced by Indian schools in adopting the online mode of teaching.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 08:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #impact of coronavirus #Online Schooling #schools #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

US FDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

US FDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

139 million Indians across cities to run out of savings to spend on essentials: Report

139 million Indians across cities to run out of savings to spend on essentials: Report

Sharjah-based businessman charters flight for 120 employees from Kerala

Sharjah-based businessman charters flight for 120 employees from Kerala

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.