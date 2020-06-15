3 Point Analysis | Are Indian schools ready for online mode of teaching?

With no clarity on when the schools will be allowed to reopen, many schools adopted online classes model starting May 1. Schools had to change their way of teaching overnight, from physical classrooms to online teaching.

The obvious challenges around this transition, apart from such setting up infrastructure and teaching methods, are understanding privacy issues. Most schools, a cybersecurity expert pointed out, used Zoom, a video calling app since it was free and easy to use. However, it did not take much time for problems to surface. The situation can get serious considering it could impact children psychologically if sufficient steps were not taken.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra takes a look at the teething troubles being faced by Indian schools in adopting the online mode of teaching.