135 crore doses to be available between August and December, Rs 9,725 crore spent on vaccination: Govt tells Rahul Gandhi

Over 41 lakh extra Covid-19 vaccine doses were extracted by the states with Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat performing the best on this count but Bihar accounts for half of the 2.5 lakh doses wasted across the country.

These figures have been furnished by the government for the period between May 1 and July 13 by the Union Health Ministry. Tamil Nadu was able to extract 5.88 lakh extra doses, West Bengal could extract 4.87 lakh extra doses while Gujarat figure was at 4.62 lakh.

The maximum wastage of doses was in Bihar at 1.26 lakh doses, half of the national wastage of vaccines in the country. Each vial of the Covid-19 vaccine contains quantity enough for 10 doses but states were able to extract extra doses from a vial.

A total of Rs 9725.15 crore have been spent so far on the COVID-19 vaccination programme including procurement of vaccines (Rs 8071 crore) and operational cost for vaccination out of the total budget outlay of Rs 35,000 crore, the government said to a question posed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The government has also said it has placed orders for supply of 100.6 crore doses up to December 2021. “Between August to December 2021, 135 crore doses are expected to be available,” the government said.

The government replied to Rahul Gandhi that it was expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021 but said no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive given the dynamic and evolving nature of the pandemic. “There has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers. Advance payments have been made to manufacturers for supply orders placed with them,” the government said.

Out of the orders for 100.6 crore doses for Covid-19 vaccines, orders for 64.1 crore vaccines have been placed for Covishield and 36.5 crore for Covaxin. “A total of 3.84 crore doses of Covaxin from Order dated 5th May 2021 are still being delivered,” the government said, saying as on July 20, 2021, a total of 42.52 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin have been supplied for the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India.