Work out even when you travel: Here's how to do it

Everyone travels, whether it be on business, for a family vacation or simply to explore the world. No matter what kind of trip, one thing is certain, everyone's normal routine takes a toll and is thrown totally out of gear when you're on the road.

If you're one of those who hits the gym daily, you could suddenly find yourself with no access to any equipment. Or if you usually like to prepare your own meals, having no kitchen or fridge around may tempt you to grab an unhealthy late night snack. But luckily, there is help at hand, to ensure you at least remain fit and fine.

To beat the jet lag, don’t reach out for an unhealthy snack as it could throw your system off and pile on calories and unwanted fat. Instead, take advantage of pre-order meals available at your hotel and choose from your favorite salads and juices.

You could also opt to walk around the city as it would help you get to know the place better. Starting your day early with a jog and recording the distance covered and calories burnt will keep you closer to your routine.

Although some hotel gyms are well equipped, you can pack a lightweight resistance band in your bag to supplement floor exercises. Push-ups, lunges, and squats would keep your blood flowing and increase heart rate. Even five sets each in a quiet airport corner will help maintain your hard-earned fitness foundation.