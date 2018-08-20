App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Work out even when you travel: Here's how to do it

You should opt to walk around a city as it can help you get to know the place better.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

Everyone travels, whether it be on business, for a family vacation or simply to explore the world. No matter what kind of trip, one thing is certain, everyone's normal routine takes a toll and is thrown totally out of gear when you're on the road.

If you're one of those who hits the gym daily, you could suddenly find yourself with no access to any equipment. Or if you usually like to prepare your own meals, having no kitchen or fridge around may tempt you to grab an unhealthy late night snack. But luckily, there is help at hand, to ensure you at least remain fit and fine.

To beat the jet lag, don’t reach out for an unhealthy snack as it could throw your system off and pile on calories and unwanted fat. Instead, take advantage of pre-order meals available at your hotel and choose from your favorite salads and juices.

You could also opt to walk around the city as it would help you get to know the place better. Starting your day early with a jog and recording the distance covered and calories burnt will keep you closer to your routine.

Although some hotel gyms are well equipped, you can pack a lightweight resistance band in your bag to supplement floor exercises. Push-ups, lunges, and squats would keep your blood flowing and increase heart rate. Even five sets each in a quiet airport corner will help maintain your hard-earned fitness foundation.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Health is wealth #health with moneycontrol. health and fitness #quick workouts #Staying fit #travel workouts

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.