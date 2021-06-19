MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

WHO declares an end to second Ebola outbreak in Guinea

The latest Ebola outbreak saw 16 confirmed cases and seven probable infections, the WHO said, adding 12 of these were fatal.

AFP
June 19, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The World Health Organization on Saturday officially announced the end of Guinea's second Ebola outbreak which was declared on February 14.

"I have the honour of declaring the end of Ebola" in Guinea, WHO official Alfred Ki-Zerbo said at a ceremony in the southeastern Nzerekore region where the disease surfaced at the end of January.

Health Minister Remy Lamah added: "In the name of the head of state (President Alpha Conde) I wish to declare the end of resurgence of Ebola in Guinea."

Disease X deadlier than COVID-19, could hit the world soon, warns scientist who discovered Ebola

The latest outbreak saw 16 confirmed cases and seven probable infections, the WHO said, adding 12 of these were fatal.

Close

Related stories

It was the second such outbreak in the poor country of 13 million people since the devastating 2013-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, which left 11,300 dead in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Ebola causes severe fever and, in the worst cases, unstoppable bleeding.

It is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, and people who live with or care for patients are most at risk.

Guinea reacted quickly to this year's outbreak, however, building on its previous experience of fighting the disease.

Among other measures, the country launched an Ebola vaccination campaign this year with the help of the WHO.
AFP
TAGS: #Ebola outbreak #Guinea #Remy Lamah #WHO
first published: Jun 19, 2021 05:34 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.