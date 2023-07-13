Monsoon challenges for oral health and practical tips to overcome them

Just as your body needs regular hygiene practices, your teeth require proper care to avoid issues like tooth and gum sensitivity (Image: Canva)

Gorging on sizzling hot delicacies and relishing a steaming cup of tea is an indulgence you can never have enough of in monsoon. Indeed, the rains awaken your hidden cravings for sweet and spicy treats, and you give in mostly. However, this culinary delight comes at a price, an unwelcome challenge: sensitive teeth.

If you, too, have to deal with discomfort and sensitivity after having your favourite snacks, perhaps it's time to pay more attention to your oral health. Tooth decay and gum disease are serious consequences of poor dental care. Just as your body needs regular hygiene practices, your teeth require proper care to avoid issues like tooth and gum sensitivity. These can cause excruciating pain and discomfort.

Follow these tips to overcome oral health challenges during the monsoon:

Brush your teeth: Regular brushing is crucial, especially during the rainy season when high humidity promotes bacterial growth in the mouth, increasing the risk of dental infections. Brush your teeth, floss thoroughly, and use an antiseptic mouthwash to prevent infections and protect your oral health.

Wet toothbrushes: Due to increased moisture in the air, toothbrushes take longer to dry, creating a breeding ground for bacteria. Store your toothbrushes in a clean, dry place, preferably in an upright position. This will help them air dry properly. Avoid toothbrush covers as they retain moisture.

Sugar consumption: Your cravings for hot beverages and sweet treats contribute to tooth decay and cavities. Limit the intake of sugary foods and maintain a balanced diet.

Drink clean water: Monsoon increases the risk of waterborne diseases, such as diarrhea and cholera. Apart from causing weakness and other health problems, these can negatively impact oral health. Consume clean, boiled, or filtered water to prevent diseases and maintain oral health.

Gum Inflammation: Constant exposure to moisture and dampness lead to gum inflammation and bleeding. Brush your teeth regularly using a soft-bristle toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste, and floss daily. This will help remove food particles and plaque between the teeth and along the gum line to prevent inflammation.

Fungal infections: Maintaining oral hygiene is crucial during rains because the humid weather in monsoon can cause oral thrush and fungal infections in the mouth. Maintain oral hygiene to prevent their development.

Sensitive teeth: Monsoon weather can trigger tooth sensitivity. Use a desensitising toothpaste and avoid extreme temperature changes in food and drinks.

Dental check-up: Regular dental visits and professional cleanings are a must to maintain optimal oral health throughout the year. Seek professional guidance if you experience persistent oral health problems during the monsoon season.