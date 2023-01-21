Mediterranean diet can help fight and prevent cancer. Here's how

The Mediterranean diet includes plenty of plant-based foods, moderate amounts of dairy products, seafood, whole grains and good-quality olive oil. (Photo: Dana Tentis via Pexels)

If you are looking to improve your overall health and reduce your risk of chronic diseases including cancer, look into the Mediterranean diet.

People often refer to the Mediterranean diet as more of a lifestyle than just a diet. It is based on the traditional cuisine of the countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea.

Sceptical? Read on to know what the Mediterranean diet is, its components and health benefits, and how it can help fight and prevent cancer:

What is the Mediterranean Diet?

The Mediterranean diet represents the traditional dietary habits of countries around the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Italy, and Spain. This diet focuses on eating plenty of plant-based foods, moderate amounts of dairy products, fish and seafood, and olive oil.

Studies have found that people who follow the Mediterranean diet are healthier as they are more likely to be physically and socially active. This social aspect is also one of the key components of the Mediterranean diet and is believed to contribute to its health benefits.

Components of Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet includes:

• fruits and vegetables,

• whole grains,

• legumes, nuts, and seeds,

• moderate amounts of fish and seafood,

• dairy products and healthy monosaturated fats, such as olive oil.

Processed foods and red meats are generally avoided in this diet.

Health Benefits of Mediterranean Diet

The health benefits of this diet come from its components as well as cooking methods, recipes, fasting practices, and the use of vegetables that are home-grown.

Moreover, the moderate intake of fish and seafood is a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol levels in the body. The Mediterranean diet has also been shown to have the following health benefits:

• improves cardiovascular health,

• reduces risk of diabetes,

• improves cognitive function,

• lowers risk of certain types of cancer

• helps in weight loss, and

• improves mental health.

Mediterranean Diet and Cancer Prevention

The next question that arises is how are these health benefits linked to the Mediterranean diet? The Mediterranean diet has been extensively studied, and research indicates that it can help reduce the risk of certain cancers, such as colorectal cancer, breast cancer, stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer.

Further, recent research also suggests that the Mediterranean diet can also be helpful for those who are already fighting cancer. Studies have shown that it can improve the quality of life, and reduce fatigue and adverse effects of chemotherapy in people who have cancer.

Basically, the presence of abundant micronutrients in this diet help in reducing inflammation and protecting against disease. The diet helps in preventing and fighting cancer in many ways, such as:

• higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that encourages healthy cell and tissue growth and prevents abnormal DNA damage and mutations and cancer growth.

• Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation in the body, which is an important cause of certain cancers, such as colorectal cancer.

• foods are free of pesticides, hormones, and other chemicals, which can reduce the risk of exposure to toxins and contaminants.

• the diet encourages the growth of healthy gut bacteria, which prevents inflammation of the intestines and boosts immunity.

• olive oil is effective in reducing tumor growth and inflammation, boosting immunity, fighting harmful bacteria, and protecting the nerves and tissues.

• onion bulbs, oregano and garlic have healing, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-cancer and weight-loss properties.

Overall, large amounts of nutrients and antioxidants in the Mediterranean diet improve your physical and mental health and provide your body with the immunity to fight many diseases, including cancer. However, the diet alone cannot prevent diseases and has to be balanced with healthy lifestyle practices, such as avoiding tobacco and alcohol, regular exercise, and reducing the intake of processed food and red meat.